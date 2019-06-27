June was Europe's hottest ever, EU satellite agency says

The continent's average temperature for June 2019 was the highest on record, according to the European Union's satellite agency. International researchers have warned Europe faces more frequent and intense heat waves.
Last month was the hottest June ever recorded, the European Union's satellite agency said Tuesday.
The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) program revealed the continent's average temperature for the month was 2 degrees Celsius hotter than normal.
"Although this was exceptional, we are likely to see more of these events in the future due to climate change," C3S head Jean-Noel Thepaut said.
Germany experienced temperatures as high as 38.9 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit), an all-time high for June.
More heat waves, humans responsible
In a separate study also published Tuesday, a group of experts who look at the possible link between extreme weather and climate change foresee more frequent and more intense heat waves in future.
After analyzing temperatures in Toulouse in southern France between June 26-28 the World Weather Attribution group concluded that every heat wave in Europe today "is made more likely and more intense by human-induced climate change."
Friederike Otto, acting director of the Environmental Change Institute at Oxford University, said global warming probably amplified the hot spell in France by more than five times.
"Models are very good at representing large-scale seasonal changes in temperatures," she explained. "On localized scales, climate models tend to underestimate the increase in temperature."
Their report is yet to be peer-reviewed.
There seemed to be some respite for western and central Europe as the heat headed east on Tuesday with the Balkans region experiencing scorching temperatures.
jsi/se (AP, AFP, dpa)
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The last day of June has beaten all previous temperature highs for the month. Heat-related deaths have been reported in several European countries. (30.06.2019)
"Why build one when you can have two at twice the price?" So goes the famous line (and government potshot) in the sci-fi film "Contact." But sometimes, having two of something in space is far, far better than one. (25.04.2018)
An intense heat wave in Germany has pushed the temperatures soaring to a record 38.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Authorities placed a speed limit on highways, as fire brigades prepare to deal with possible accidents. (26.06.2019)
Workers in Europe had to adapt to high temperatures in recent days. But the impact of heat stress on the global economy by the year 2030 will be severe, according to the UN. The world’s poorest will be worst affected. (01.07.2019)
Pinning down blame for complex weather events isn't straightforward. But cutting-edge science is rapidly shrinking the space to argue that the crazy weather we're experiencing isn't due to greenhouse gas emissions. (11.04.2018)
The mercury rose to over 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) in France, making it the hottest temperature logged since records began. Meanwhile, a wildfire in Spain has destroyed thousands of hectares of land. (28.06.2019)