June 2023 was the hottest on record, EU climate body finds

The Copernicus Climate Change Service said June 2023 exceeded the previous record of June 2019 by "a substantial margin." It also reported "exceptionally warm" sea surface temperatures around the world.

June 2023 was the hottest June globally on record, according to data released by the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service on Thursday.



"The month was the warmest June globally at just over 0.5 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 average, exceeding June 2019 — the previous record — by a substantial margin," the Copernicus report said.



Northwest Europe experienced record warm temperatures while parts of Canada, the United States, Mexico, Asia and eastern Australia were also "significantly warmer than normal," Copernicus noted.



The Copernicus Climate Change Service, funded by the EU, analyzes climate data from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations around the world.

Ocean experiencing 'extreme' heat waves

Corpernicus noted that global sea surface temperatures rose to an unprecedented high with "extreme marine heat waves" around Ireland, Britain and the Baltic.

"Exceptionally warm sea surface temperature anomalies were recorded in the North Atlantic," it added.

El Nino, a natural climate phenomenon that fuels tropical cyclones and boosts rainfall, contributed to this in addition to climate change.

Antarctic sea ice also reached 17% below average — its lowest extent for June since satellite observations began.

Climate records smashed

The news comes just days after the US National Centers for Environmental Prediction announced that Monday, July 3, was the world's hottest day on record at 17.01 degrees Celsius.

Then, on Tuesday, US meteorologists said this record was broken yet again.

Preliminary data from the Copernicus report on Thursday confirmed this, showing a global average temperature of 17.03 degrees Celsius for that day.

zc/jcg (AFP, Reuters, AP)