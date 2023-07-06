  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Far-right populism in Europe
Heat and drought
ClimateGlobal issues

June 2023 was the hottest on record, EU climate body finds

47 minutes ago

The Copernicus Climate Change Service said June 2023 exceeded the previous record of June 2019 by "a substantial margin." It also reported "exceptionally warm" sea surface temperatures around the world.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TWrG
A man at a park in Spain cooling off with water
Several parts of the world experienced unprecedented heat in JuneImage: Manu Fernandez/AP/picture alliance

June 2023 was the hottest June globally on record, according to data released by the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service on Thursday.

"The month was the warmest June globally at just over 0.5 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 average, exceeding June 2019 — the previous record — by a substantial margin," the Copernicus report said.

Northwest Europe experienced record warm temperatures while parts of Canada, the United States, Mexico, Asia and eastern Australia were also "significantly warmer than normal," Copernicus noted.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service, funded by the EU, analyzes climate data from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations around the world.

Ocean experiencing 'extreme' heat waves

Corpernicus noted that global sea surface temperatures rose to an unprecedented high with "extreme marine heat waves" around Ireland, Britain and the Baltic.

"Exceptionally warm sea surface temperature anomalies were recorded in the North Atlantic," it added.

El Nino, a natural climate phenomenon that fuels tropical cyclones and boosts rainfall, contributed to this in addition to climate change.

Antarctic sea ice also reached 17% below average — its lowest extent for June since satellite observations began.

Climate records smashed

The news comes just days after the US National Centers for Environmental Prediction announced that Monday, July 3, was the world's hottest day on record at 17.01 degrees Celsius.

Then, on Tuesday, US meteorologists said this record was broken yet again.

Preliminary data from the Copernicus report on Thursday confirmed this, showing a global average temperature of 17.03 degrees Celsius for that day.

zc/jcg (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A man drinking from a bottle of water in Bangladesh

How a temperature rise of 2 degrees Celsius impacts billions

How a temperature rise of 2 degrees Celsius impacts billions

Under current climate policies, billions will face deadly heat, with the elderly, children, women and people with disabilities hit worst. A global network of heat officers are tackling the problem in their own cities.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 26, 2023
Greta Thunberg being carried away by two Swedish police officers upon her arrest in Malmo on June 19

Sweden charges Greta Thunberg with disobeying police

Sweden charges Greta Thunberg with disobeying police

Swedish authorities are charging climate activist Greta Thunberg with disobeying police orders to leave a protest in Malmo this June.
Rule of Law21 hours ago
Women collect water in plastic bottles

India: Extreme heat worsening domestic violence

India: Extreme heat worsening domestic violence

As the climate gets hotter in South Asia, more women living in low-income households are expected to experience domestic violence. A new study shows the problem will be most extreme in India.
SocietyJuly 4, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People watch as emergency service workers continue to search for victims
Live

Ukraine updates: Explosions rock western city of Lviv

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Didier Drogba, footballer

Didier Drogba's campaign to combat fake football agents

Didier Drogba's campaign to combat fake football agents

Sports7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Tanks containing water from the disabled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant are seen at the power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture

Japan: Is it safe to release Fukushima water into the ocean?

Japan: Is it safe to release Fukushima water into the ocean?

Nature and Environment6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The Brandenburg Gate lit up at night in rainbow colors.

How queer-friendly Berlin sets itself apart

How queer-friendly Berlin sets itself apart

Travel8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

An Ariane 5 rocket taking off in Kourou

Last launch of the Ariane 5 rocket

Last launch of the Ariane 5 rocket

Technology7 hours ago02:17 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Fighters affiliated with Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) on a street.

Yemen: Saudi Arabia preparing to exit costly war?

Yemen: Saudi Arabia preparing to exit costly war?

Politics12 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A smartphone displaying the Threads app in the Google Play Store with a screen showing the Twitter profile of Elon Musk in the background

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Business3 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

With over 500 million speakers worldwide, Spanish is a key language for Russian propaganda.

Russian disinformation in Spanish

Russian disinformation in Spanish

Media9 hours ago03:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage