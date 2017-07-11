 France: Ruling in Julie rape case could set legal precedent | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 16.03.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Europe

France: Ruling in Julie rape case could set legal precedent

A woman has accused several firefighters of raping her multiple times over the span of two years, starting when she was 13 years old. The verdict could make legal history and lead to a change in France's age of consent.

A female protester holds up a sign reading Justice for Julie

Recent revelations of child abuse, incest and rape in France are in part a consequence of the 2017 #MeToo movement

Corinne Leriche has been struggling to get a proper night's sleep for weeks. She has nightmares that jolt her awake and has developed a rash over large parts of her body. 

On Wednesday, a French court will decide if her daughter, known in media reports simply as "Julie," will be recognized as a rape victim instead of a consensual underage participant. The outcome of the closely watched case could set a legal precedent by expanding the definition of child rape in France — and give Julie and her family some justice after over a decade.

"It's unbearable — these horrific events have been overshadowing our lives for more than 10 years. I feel like yelling: 'Can you finally stop lying?'" Leriche told DW.

Corinne Leriche at a demonstration in Paris with a large sign reading Justice pour Julie

Corinne Leriche has been seeking justice for her daughter for over a decade

The family's ordeal dates back to April 2008. That's when Julie, then 13, suffered a dizzy spell at school and passed out. The ambulance service, staffed by firefighters, brought her to a nearby hospital — but these saviors soon became her torturers, the girl later told her mother.

After the incident at school, Julie developed social anxiety disorder. She hid in her room, falling into a deep depression. Her doctors prescribed strong sedatives and antidepressants. Over the next two years, she attempted suicide 16 times.

Julie's severe anxiety attacks required the regular intervention of the ambulance service, and she began to develop a trusting relationship with the firemen, who were in their late teens. She would tell her mother about how the men began to exploit that relationship, repeatedly threatening her and persuading her to meet up, and then, she said, raping her over and over again.

Julie said one fireman, Pierre C., kept her phone number and contacted her often. She told of how he began sending her nude pictures of himself, sharing her contact details with his colleagues. 

Once, one of the firemen told the family that he would take Julie out for a walk, only to bring her to his home, she said, where two colleagues were waiting. Another time, she said, one of the men raped Julie when he was visiting her at a child psychiatric clinic.

"They saw how she was destroying herself and yet they continued," Leriche said.

Men investigated for sexual assault — not rape

It was only about two years later, when doctors finally took Julie off her medication, that she was finally able to confide in her mother. In July 2010, rape charges were pressed against 20 firefighters, all about 20 years old at the time. 

But, since then, only three of the men have been put under investigation. The judge took the other men at their word that they didn't know Julie was under the age of 15 at the time of the encounters and decided not to file charges.

Watch video 02:39

Child abuse survivor fights for justice

The accused have maintained that Julie agreed to the relationship and wanted to have sex with them. DW contacted their lawyer for an interview, but the request was denied. 

Over the next decade, the case slowly made its way through the courts. In July 2019, the case was transferred from a jury trial to a criminal court, with the judge saying it had not been possible to prove that Julie had not agreed to the sexual relationship.

The transfer automatically lessened the charges from rape to sexual assault — and reduced the maximum possible sentence from 20 years to seven years in prison.

Julie's family has appealed the transfer. The final verdict on the appeal will be handed down by the Cour de Cassation, France's supreme court for criminal cases, on Wednesday.

France doesn't have age of consent

Such a scenario would be completely unthinkable in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom or Germany. These countries have a formal age of consent — but France does not.

"It is against the law for adults to have sexual intercourse with children under the age of 15," Pascal Cussigh, a lawyer and president of the children's rights association CDP-Enfance, told DW. However, those prosecuted for this offense are usually given lighter penalties, as it is not automatically considered rape.

"To convict someone of rape, it must be proven that force was used, the person was threatened or duped into sex — otherwise it's considered sexual assault," said Cussigh. Such proof is all the more difficult in Julie's case, because she only told her mother about the alleged incidents much later. 

  • A woman carries firewood on her head on the dried banks of the Yobe River in southeast Niger

    Women and girls: Victims of climate change

    Dangerous distances

    As places around the world become more arid and suffer from increasing drought and deforestation, wooded areas are disappearing. According to a new study by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), women, particularly those living in the global south, are being forced to walk farther and farther to find firewood for cooking — and are increasingly at risk of being raped.

  • An Indian Muslim bride watches during a mass marriage in Ahmadabad, India

    Women and girls: Victims of climate change

    Natural disasters lead to child marriages

    By taking a close look at more than 1,000 case studies in developing countries, the IUCN revealed that the number of child marriages increases during periods of drought and major flooding. When food becomes scarce, families will often try to marry off their daughters — either in exchange for cattle, or simply to have one less mouth to feed.

  • A woman works the field in Uganda

    Women and girls: Victims of climate change

    Violence over failed harvests

    In places where women are responsible for agriculture, a sudden natural disaster or extreme weather event can have a dramatic effect on their social and family standing. If harvests are threatened or wiped out altogether, this can lead to violence — often from within their own families. Helping women diversify their sources of income is one of the most important ways of avoiding this outcome.

  • A woman walks with bamboo on her back

    Women and girls: Victims of climate change

    Missing men

    Many men are forced to leave their homelands because climate change makes it hard to find a job. The women who stay behind have to deal with the consequences of a changing natural world alone.

  • A woman stands with a child in one of Dhaka's 5,000 slums

    Women and girls: Victims of climate change

    Women are more vulnerable

    Stereotypical societal roles for men and women can mean the death rate is significantly higher for women during natural disasters. It often falls to women to take care of old people and children. This ties them to the home, where they can be more vulnerable to hurricanes or floods.

  • People are seen near tents at a tent city after flash floods in Iran

    Women and girls: Victims of climate change

    Dangerous lack of infrastructure

    Women and girls remain at risk even after natural disasters have ended. Just one example: If emergency accommodation doesn't offer protected rooms, they can be vulnerable to violence by men when they use the shower or toilet facilities.

  • A woman with a pink cross on her forehead

    Women and girls: Victims of climate change

    Sexual assault as a deterrent

    Women who fight for environmental causes are particularly in danger. According to the IUCN study, men will threaten or even commit sexual violence in order to undermine a woman's status within the community, and to prevent other women from supporting environmental causes. This is often the case in South America, where women have spoken out against new dam or mine projects.

    Author: Jeanette Cwienk


In addition, Cussigh claimed French judges tend to naturally distrust the testimony of children. "This has been the case since the Outreau affair from 1997 to 2000, in which some adults were accused of rape and sexual assault against children and eventually acquitted because it turned out that the children not completely told the truth," he said.

However, even though some of the children's testimony was false, Cussigh said they had nevertheless all been recognized as victims of sexual offenses — a fact that supports the view that children should be believed when it comes to such cases. And yet, he said only around 1% of child rape cases in France result in convictions.

'People can no longer look away after #MeToo'

The government has promised things will change, and has introduced draft laws that would set a clear age of consent of 15. That means that an adult having sex with anyone under that age would face statutory rape charges.

"We want to better protect children through rules that are compatible within our legal system," a spokeswoman for the Justice Ministry told DW.

Several parliamentary proposals for an age of consent are under consideration, with the Marcon government including plans for a five-year buffer exception that would allow teenagers in relationships to continue having sexual intercourse when one of them turns 18. That would mean that, for example, that an 18-year-old could have a relationship with a 14-year-old, despite the age of consent being 15, because the age gap between them would only be four years.

Cussigh, however, is worried that such a large age gap might water down the legislation, "de facto lowering the age of consent to 13." But some children's and women's rights activists believe things are at least moving in the right direction.

A group of women protest in Paris

Julie's case has become a symbol of the necessary reforms in France's judicial system

"The mindset in our country is slowly but surely changing," said Sophie Barre, a member of the feminist group NousToutes, which regularly organizes demonstrations in support of Julie. For Barre and others, this case has become emblematic for what's wrong with France's judicial system.

"People can no longer look away after #MeToo and recent scandals such as the book published by Camille Kouchner accusing her stepfather, a well-known political analyst, of  incestuous rape of her brother," she told DW. Kouchner, the daughter of former foreign minister Bernard Kouchner, revealed the shocking revelations in a memoir in February.

Barre is hoping for more than just a clear age of consent. "We need to better educate our police officers, judges and psychologists so that they recognize rape victims at an earlier stage," she said.

With Wednesday's ruling, Corinne Leriche hopes her daughter will finally see justice.

"But if our application is rejected, our family will leave France," she said. "We can't live in a country where the justice system tramples and humiliates us."

If you are suffering from serious emotional strain or suicidal thoughts, do not hesitate to seek professional help. You can find information on where to find such help, no matter where you live in the world, at this website: https://www.befrienders.org/

  • Two girls standing on a street

    Dutch NGO fights against child sexual exploitation in Colombia

    Selling their bodies

    In the neighborhood of Santa Fe in Bogota, also known as the "Tolerance Zone," young girls, boys, as well as transvestites stand on the streets to sell sex. The age of consent in Colombia is 14 years old. However, it's still a felony if anyone pays a girl or boy under the age of 18 for sex. Prostitution is legal in Colombia, but limited to brothels and designated zones.

  • A young girl sitting on the floor

    Dutch NGO fights against child sexual exploitation in Colombia

    A place to feel safe

    This young girl is one of the 16 girls at the Renacer Foundation Shelter for victims of commercial sexual exploitation. Commercial sexual exploitation of children consists of child prostitution, child pornography and child trafficking for sexual purposes. The girls and boys in the shelter, aged 7 to 17, stay in a protected area where they are given psychological help and support.

  • A girl lying on a bed

    Dutch NGO fights against child sexual exploitation in Colombia

    A roof over their heads

    The girls and boys at the shelter each have their own bed and locker for their belongings. On average, they stay for a year. Besides having a roof over their heads and food, they receive psychological help. Some children were abandoned by their families, while others have family who visit them once in a while, but do not have the means to protect them from commercial sexual exploitation.

  • A girl standing in front of a mural

    Dutch NGO fights against child sexual exploitation in Colombia

    Extreme mood swings

    One of the 16 girls at a shelter for victims of commercial sexual exploitation stands in front of a mural of the organization. There are two flags on the wall, representing the different countries of origin. There are Colombian girls, Venezuelans and members of the ethnic Wayuu group. The girls and boys have extreme mood swings, switching from incessant crying to physical violence.

  • A man standing in front of two posters

    Dutch NGO fights against child sexual exploitation in Colombia

    Raising awareness

    Mario Gomez is Bogota's public prosecutor, specialized in human trafficking. He is also head of a national campaign to increase awareness of the dangers of job offers that seem too good to be true. Many victims don't want to talk about their situation. Some do not see themselves as victims of commercial sexual exploitation, others are ashamed, or are afraid of retaliation.

  • A boy sitting on his bed

    Dutch NGO fights against child sexual exploitation in Colombia

    Mulling his future

    William Plazas, 17, shares his bed with his mother and sister. According to William, many economically disadvantaged people in Colombia, as well as Venezuelans, consider prostitution as a way out. He knows many girls and boys who are sexually exploited, but are not aware of it. For a new mobile phone, young boys and girls will perform sexual favors.

  • A mother with her son

    Dutch NGO fights against child sexual exploitation in Colombia

    A strong bond

    Luz Angela Lavao, William's mother, is protective of her children because they live so close to Bogota's red light district — especially her 13-year-old daughter, Valentina. William has a strong relationship with his mother and shares everything with her. It was thanks to his mother that William ended up volunteering for Renacer Foundation, where he became involved in prevention projects.

  • A girl holding up a drawing

    Dutch NGO fights against child sexual exploitation in Colombia

    Overcoming their trauma

    To protect the children, the faces of the victims are not shown. Nor are the children directly asked any questions about their experiences. By drawing and playing games, the extent of their trauma becomes clear. These activities allow them to talk about their hopes and dreams, and — especially in the case of many Venezuelans — what they have had to leave behind.

    Author: Eline van Nes (Bogota, Colombia)


DW recommends

Opinion: #MeTooInceste — A blind spot, not just in France

A new book has opened up a conversation in France about the sexual abuse of children within the family. The discussion of this taboo topic, usually shrouded in silence, was long overdue, says Luisa von Richthofen.  

Advertisement

Europe

Czech Republic considers compensating Roma victims of forced sterilization

France: Ruling in Julie rape case could set legal precedent

Coronavirus: EU medical regulator says AstraZeneca COVID vaccine does not cause blood clots

COVID: BioNTech-Pfizer speeds up vaccine delivery to EU