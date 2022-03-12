Julian Naglesmann still looking for Bayern Munich balance

The Bundesliga has become too easy for Bayern Munich. What would once have been a controversial statement has now long become one of the thorniest issues faced by Germany's top flight.

It may seem strange to suggest it after an entertaining 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim made it two points from the last six available, but there's a sense that Julian Nagelsmann knows this and is trying to prepare his side for more complex challenges ahead.

Though the absence of Leon Goretzka and Alphonso Davies has been significant, Nagelsmann has recently taken to something like a 3-1-5-1 formation that crams as many of his attacking talents on the pitch as possible. Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry all started in Sinsheim on Saturday, with the latter two shoehorned in to wingback roles once again.

Hoffenheim have enjoyed a quietly excellent season under Sebastian Hoeness, and the nephew of Bayern grandee Uli Hoeness ensured his men expolited the space left behind the two widemen.

On the back foot

Gnabry, in particular, looks uncomfortable with the defensive side of his role and David Raum, a genuine wingback and international teammate of Gnabry's, took advantage several times. The most significant of these was Hoffenheim's opener, when he bombed forward to whip in an excellent low cross that was turned in by Christoph Baumgartner. The goal means it's just one clean sheet in nine for the champions.

Christoph Baumgartner gave Hoffenheim the lead in the first half

"There were chances on both sides, it was an absolute highlight for the Bundesliga," Raum said afterwards. "I'm proud of what the team has shown here."

Though Robert Lewandowski equalized with a header in first half injury time, Nagelsmann suffered through their missed opportunities.

"The problem is not that I've got gray hair growing, it's that the hair falls out," said Nagelsmann, making light of his side's woes. "It's falling out. I don't think grey hair is so bad, but I'm not getting any."

While Bayern had three goals rightly disallowed for offside, Gnabry struck the post and the champions missed several other presentable chances, Raum was right to be proud of his team. They too were profligate though, with Andrej Kramaric finding Manuel Neuer's midriff several times from wide cutbacks, as Hoffenheim kept exploiting the spaces between Bayern's wide center backs and Gnabry and Coman.

When asked about the pair, Nagelsmann said that Davies' absence left him short of options and meant attack was Bayern's strength. "I think I got asked this question 1734 times in the past 4 weeks," he said. "Serge and King are two world class players and can defend, they showed that again today."

This was Nagelsmann's first trip back to Sinsheim in front of fans and the few will feel they didn't get their money's worth. But a second consecutive draw, albeit against two sides in contention for the Champions League spots, is unlike Bayern, and could allow Borussia Dortmund to close to within six points if they win their two games in hand.

Worth persisting?

Given the disparity between his team and the rest, that might not be hugely concerning for the young Bayern coach. But his experiment with the 3-1-5-1 has not been a triumph. German media reports have suggested that a number of Bayern defenders are unhappy with how often they are forced in to one-on-one situations, one of which ended in a booking for Lucas Hernandez on Saturday.

Robert Lewandowski was the only man able to beat Oliver Baumann, who impressed in the Hoffenheim goal

With Davies out, and no natural right wingback, Bayern have struggled to combat counterattacks. The issues are exacerbated by Musiala's deployment in the middle of the park. The 19-year-old, who became the youngest man to make 50 Bayern appearances on Saturday, is another more comfortable playing further forward.

Nagelsmann will know this, and may feel that the short term pain will end in long term gain. Musiala has plenty of space to develop his defensive game, Davies should be back within a month and an attacking right wingback, such as Wolfsburg's Ridle Baku, may well be a priority for next season.

Increased tactical flexibility is also a bonus in the latter stages of the Champions League, where match situations dictate that ties are often on a knife edge and plans need to change quickly.

Bayern's superiority has allowed them space to experiment in the Bundesliga, but ultimately draws alone won't get them over the line.

Edited by: Davis VanOpdorp