Julian Nagelsmann to stay as German national football coach

Julian Nagelsmann has extended his contract with the German national soccer team ahead of Euro 2024. Nagelsmann had been heavily linked with a return to his previous job at Bayern Munich.

Though he has yet to lead Germany in a competitive match, Julian Nagelsmann has won a contract extension with the German Football Association (DFB).

The former Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig coach, 36, has been in charge since September 2023 and led his team to victories over France and the Netherlands in his most recent matches. As hosts of Euro 2024, Germany have only played friendlies since Nagelsmann replaced Hansi Flick. As such, his first meaningful match will be the Euro 2024 opener against Scotland in Munich on June 14.

The Bavarian city is twice implicated, as Bayern Munich's reported interest in re-hiring Nagelsmann, after they sacked him in March 2023, was arguably the catalyst for his contract extension with the national team.

Tournament failures mounting up

"This is a decision made with the heart. It is a great honour to coach the national team and work with the best players in the country," Nagelsmann said, in a statement released by the DFB.

“With a successful, passionate performance we have the chance to carry an entire country with us. The enthusiasm of the fans has touched me a lot. We now want to play a successful Euros at home and after that, myself and my team are very much looking forward to the challenge of the World Cup."

The German national team has struggled in recent years, exiting the last two World Cups at the group stage and the previous Euros in the last 16. As a result, 2014 World Cup winning coach Joachim Löw and then Flick, who won the Champions League with Bayern, paid the price.

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said extending Nagelsmann's deal offers security. "It is a strong signal for the DFB and the national team that Julian Nagelsmann will remain head coach beyond the home Euros because he was on the list of many big clubs across Europe.

"But the national team is for Julian Nagelsmann more than just a job, it's a real matter of the heart. Now we have security in planning, and everyone can focus entirely on a successful performance at the Euros"

Bayern left to look elsewhere

But, in a warning that the DFB chose not to heed, Löw was given a new deal just months before the 2018 World Cup, in which Germany crashed out after shock losses to South Korea and Mexico.

Nagelsmann and his bosses will be hoping for a different outcome this time, with Germany also set to face Hungary and Switzerland in a home tournament that many believe will be critical for the future of football in the country.

Though Germany are happy to keep their man, the news is seen as a blow to Bayern. Thomas Tuchel will depart at the end of the season and, having already seen Xabi Alonso opt to stay at Leverkusen, the dethroned Bundesliga champions are rapidly revising their shortlist.

Edited by: Kalika Mehta

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.