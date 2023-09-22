Julian Nagelsmann announced as new Germany head coach

Just under two weeks after Hansi Flick was fired, Germany have appointed a new head coach. The 36-year-old former Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann is now in charge on a short-term deal.

The German FA (DFB) confirmed the previously reported news that 36-year-old Julian Nagelsmann will be the new head coach of Germany's men's team.

"We have a European Championships in our country. That is something special — something that only comes around every few decades," Nagelsmann said in a statement.

"Having a great tournament in a great country comes above everything. I have a great desire to take on this challenge. The performance in Dortmund was the beginning. We will be a united bunch in the coming year."

The former Bayern Munich coach was unveiled at a press conference at the DFB headquarters in Frankfurt, where it was confirmed he will be taking over until the end of the European Championships in Germany next summer.

Nagelsmann has been out of a job since March, when he was sacked by Bayern. Since then, he has remained under contract by his former employers but been out of football.

His first task will be Germany's US tour in October, when Germany will play the US in Hartford, Connecticut on October 14 and then Mexico in Philadelphia on October 17.

He takes over from previous head coach Hansi Flick, who was dismissed after a string of disappointing results in September. Rudi Völler, Germany's sporting director, had stepped in for one game while the search for a new head coach continued.

More to follow.