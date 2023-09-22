  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Nagorno-Karabakh
Russia's war in Ukraine
Migration
SoccerGermany

Julian Nagelsmann announced as new Germany head coach

Matt Ford
September 22, 2023

Just under two weeks after Hansi Flick was fired, Germany have appointed a new head coach. The 36-year-old former Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann is now in charge on a short-term deal.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WgYp
Julian Nagelsmann has gone from Bayern Munich to Germany
Julian Nagelsmann has been confirmed as Germany's new head coachImage: Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON/picture alliance

The German FA (DFB) confirmed the previously reported news that 36-year-old Julian Nagelsmann will be the new head coach of Germany's men's team.

"We have a European Championships in our country. That is something special — something that only comes around every few decades," Nagelsmann said in a statement.

"Having a great tournament in a great country comes above everything. I have a great desire to take on this challenge. The performance in Dortmund was the beginning. We will be a united bunch in the coming year."

The former Bayern Munich coach was unveiled at a press conference at the DFB headquarters in Frankfurt, where it was confirmed he will be taking over until the end of the European Championships in Germany next summer.

Nagelsmann has been out of a job since March, when he was sacked by Bayern. Since then, he has remained under contract by his former employers but been out of football.

His first task will be Germany's US tour in October, when Germany will play the US in Hartford, Connecticut on October 14 and then Mexico in Philadelphia on October 17.

He takes over from previous head coach Hansi Flick, who was dismissed after a string of disappointing results in September. Rudi Völler, Germany's sporting director, had stepped in for one game while the search for a new head coach continued.

More to follow.

DW Matthew Ford Sports
Matt Ford Reporter and editor for DW Sports specializing in European football, fan culture & sports politics.@matt_4d
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Soldiers ride a Ukrainian tank near Bakhmut, an eastern city in Ukraine where fierce battles against Russian forces have been ongoing since the full-scale war began in February 2022

Why is Poland no longer sending arms to Ukraine?

PoliticsSeptember 22, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man reacts as he sits on the rubble of a destroyed building in Libya's eastern city of Derna

Libya flood victims: Difficult search for missing migrants

Libya flood victims: Difficult search for missing migrants

CatastropheSeptember 21, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Indian parliament building

Can India benefit from simultaneous elections?

Can India benefit from simultaneous elections?

PoliticsSeptember 21, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Bayern Grenzpolizei

Bavaria touts its border police as model for Germany

Bavaria touts its border police as model for Germany

PoliticsSeptember 22, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Pope Francis (C) meets refugees at the Reception and Identification Centre (RIC) in Mytilene on the island of Lesbos on December 5, 2021

Pope Francis, migration and the issue of ethics

Pope Francis, migration and the issue of ethics

MigrationSeptember 22, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Three border guards in helmets and beige and khaki fatigues, with the Iranian flag insignia on the sleeve, hold rifles beside a wire mesh fence across barren terrain.

Iran and the Taliban: Counterterrorism cooperation?

Iran and the Taliban: Counterterrorism cooperation?

PoliticsSeptember 20, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Three men, two wearing medical masks, stand on a runway, smiling, as they are greeted by reporters

US-Iran prisoner swap: Not the first deal between rivals

US-Iran prisoner swap: Not the first deal between rivals

PoliticsSeptember 20, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

An official of the Brazilian Institute of the Environment (IBAMA) is seen on the right with his back towards the camera, his green T-shirt displaying the yellow IBAMA lettering. In the background several indigenous people and huts with thatched roofs are visible.

Protecting Brazil's Amazon rainforest, one tree at a time

Protecting Brazil's Amazon rainforest, one tree at a time

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 20, 202302:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage