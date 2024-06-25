  1. Skip to content
Julian Assange plea deal hearing begins

June 26, 2024

The Wikileaks founder's plea deal is set to end a legal battle spanning more than a decade. He is due to return to his home country, Australia, afterwards.

Julian Assange in court in the Mariana Islands
Julian Assange faced court in the Mariana IslandsImage: Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo/picture alliance

The plea deal hearing for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange began on Wednesday in a courtroom on the US Pacific island territory of Saipan where
he is expected to walk free after a deal with US prosecutors.

Assange arrived at the court in the US territory after he was released from the UK's Belmarsh Prison on Monday. The 52-year-old was wearing a black suit and smiled as he walked past security with his team and Australia's ambassador to Washington Kevin Rudd.

Under the plea deal, he is set to be sentenced to 62 months of time already served in the UK and ultimately return to his home country, Australia.

If all goes as expected, it will bring to a close a legal saga that spanned more than a decade, and which included seven years seeking asylum inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

More to follow...

zc/jsi (AP, AFP, Retuers)

