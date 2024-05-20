Julian Assange given permission to appeal US extradition

The founder of WikiLeaks has the right to appeal against extradition to the United States on espionage charges.

London's High Court ruled Monday that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has a right to appeal against his extradition to the United States.

Assange is facing 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse due to his website's publication of a trove of classified US documents almost 15 years ago.

Assurances over free speech

He has spent the last five years in a British high-security prison after seeking refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for seven years, trying to avoid extradition.

In 2022, the United Kingdom's then-Home Secretary, Priti Patel, signed an extradition order, but Assange turned to the High Court in February 2024 to ask for permission to appeal.

In March, two judges rejected the bulk of Assange's arguments but said he could take his case to the Court of Appeal unless Washington provided further assurances his life would not be at risk and his right to free speech would be infringed.

On Monday two senior judges granted him permission to appeal an earlier order, stating that he must be given a full appeal.

His supporters outside court cheered and applauded as news of the ruling reached them from inside the Royal Courts of Justice.

Assange's wife, Stella, said outside the court the US should "read the situation" and drop the case.

The US case against Assange

Some of the most famous leaks of classified documents by WikiLeaks pertained to operations in Iraq and Afghanistan while NATO forces were present in those countries.

The site's first big scoop, however, was the release of a tranche of diplomatic cables in 2010 between the US Department of State and its missions around the world.

The US government argues that Assange's actions went beyond journalism or whistleblowing by soliciting, stealing and indiscriminately publishing classified documents, also arguing that this action endangered innocent lives.

During arguments to determine his right to appeal attorney James Lewis, representing the US, stated that Assange's behavior was not protected by the First Amendment.

"No one, neither U.S. citizens nor foreign citizens, are entitled to rely on the First Amendment in relation to publication of illegally obtained national defense information giving the names of innocent sources, to their grave and imminent risk of harm," Lewis said.

More to come... Please refresh your browser for updates.