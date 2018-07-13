 Julian Alaphilippe claims Tour de France stage 10 | More sports | DW | 17.07.2018

More sports

Julian Alaphilippe claims Tour de France stage 10

It was a first home win at this year's Tour as the French rider impressed in the climbs between Annecy and Le Grand Bornand. Yellow jersey-wearer Greg Van Avermaet retained his overall lead, going with the breakaway.

Tour de France | Julian Alaphilippe (Reuters/B. Tessier)

Quick-Step rider Julian Alaphilippe triumphed in the first mountain leg of this year's Tour on Tuesday, while Belgian rider Greg Van Avermaet kept hold of the leader's yelow jersey, rolling in fourth on the day.

The 158.5-kilometer (98.5-mile) from Lake Annecy incorporated climbs over four major Alpine passes before the final descent sprinting to the finish at Le Grand Bornand.

Two days after France's World Cup triumph, home rider Alaphilippe soaked up the plaudits of an appreciative home crowd at the stage's end. His push on the third and fourth major climbs of the stage broke the rest of the pack.

"I have no words. To get a victory at the Tour de France was a dream for me," he said. "Everything went through my head; all the work, my family." 

Tour de France 2018 | Plateau des Gliers | Schotterstraße (picture-alliance/empics/P. Goding)

Overall leader Van Avermaet broke away early, looking to press home his early advantage over Team Sky's riders

Despite not being considered a specialist climber, Olympic champion Van Avermaet was able to defend his yellow jersey on the first mountainous stage. He broke away early with chargers including Alaphilippe, hanging on to stretch his overall advantage against Team Sky's Geraint Thomas, a teammate of Chris Froome, to 2 minutes and 22 seconds. Alejandro Valverde of Movistar is third overall, 3 minutes and 10 seconds adrift, while Froome trails by 3 minutes and 21 seconds. The Brit suffered a puncture on Tuesday's run, perhaps scuppering any Team Sky plans to assault Van Avermaet.

Tour de France 2018 | Plateau des Gliers | Schotterstraße (picture-alliance/empics/P. Goding)

Team Sky's riders ultimately pulled the peloton along behind the leaders

Slovakian sprint supremo Peter Sagan also stretched his advantage in the green jersey standings, now holding a 100-point lead over his nearest challenger. 

Read more:  Tour de France: Germany's John Degenkolb wins the 9th stage

Tour de France: Dylan Groenewegen takes stage 8, Greg Van Amervaet keeps overall lead

msh (AFP, Reuters)

Tour de France: Germany's John Degenkolb wins the 9th stage

John Degenkolb has won a Tour de France stage for the first time in his career, winning the 9th stage. Leader Greg Van Avermaet finished second in the stage to increase his overall lead to 43 seconds. (15.07.2018)  

Tour de France: Dylan Groenewegen takes stage 8, Greg Van Amervaet keeps overall lead

A day after winning his first ever Tour de France stage, Dylan Groenewegen picked up his second in the 8th stage. Greg Van Amervaet retained the yellow jersey, increasing his overall lead in the tour. (14.07.2018)  

Tour de France: Dylan Groenewegen sprints to stage 7 win

Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen won the seventh stage of this year's Tour de France - the second Tour stage win of his career. Belgium's Greg Van Avermaet retained the yellow jersey for another day. (13.07.2018)  

Related content

Groenewegen wins second Tour de France stage 14.07.2018

Dylan Groenewegen wins his second straight Tour de France stage in a sprint finish. Greg Van Avermaet holds on to the leader's yellow jersey.

Tour de France 2018 9. Etappe John Degenkolb

Tour de France: Germany's John Degenkolb wins the 9th stage 15.07.2018

John Degenkolb has won a Tour de France stage for the first time in his career, winning the 9th stage. Leader Greg Van Avermaet finished second in the stage to increase his overall lead to 43 seconds.

Tour de France 2018 7. Etappe Groenewegen

Tour de France: Dylan Groenewegen sprints to stage 7 win 13.07.2018

Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen won the seventh stage of this year's Tour de France - the second Tour stage win of his career. Belgium's Greg Van Avermaet retained the yellow jersey for another day.

