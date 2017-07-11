Judge suspends Britney Spears' father as singer's conservator

A judge has suspended Britney Spears' father from the conservatorship position that has controlled the singer's life and money for 13 years.

"The current situation is not tenable. It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of Jamie Spears effective today," Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said during a court hearing on Wednesday.

Penny agreed with a petition from Spears and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, that James Spears give up his role as conservator.

James Spears, who has questioned his now 39-year-old daughter's mental health in the past, sought the conservatorship in 2008 and had been its primary controller. He reversed course in recent weeks, asking the judge to end the conservatorship.

"Mr. Spears is ordered to turn over all the conservatorship assets," Penny said, adding that an accountant will take over the position on a temporary basis.

Ahead of the hearing, a street near the courthouse was closed to vehicles so about 100 Spears supporters rallied, chanting, "Hey, hey, ho, ho, the conservatorship has got to go!"

As the crowd grew, fans sang Spears hits "Toxic" and "Baby One More Time," and speakers described the effects of abusive conservatorships.

