Journalists under threat: March's 10 most urgent cases

On March 1, 2021 the One Free Press Coalition launched the 25th monthly “10 Most Urgent” list of press freedom cases around the world. This iteration focuses on women in anticipation of International Women’s Day observed March 8.

In an industry long dominated by men, more and more female journalists around the world are telling important stories and reporting the news for their communities. These journalists face a unique set of challenges and threats. More than 70% have experienced more than one type of harassment, threat or attack in the course of their work, according to a 2018 report published by the International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) and online threat monitor Trollbusters.

Six of the women on the list this month are behind bars, and 13% of all imprisoned journalists in 2020 were women. One of the journalists on the list this month was murdered in connection to her reporting, and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has documented 70 female journalists murdered since 1992. At least one of the cases on this list has faced some form of targeted online harassment, an issue endemic to the industry. The journalists on this list cover a wide range of issues and stories, but politics remains one of the most dangerous for journalists globally, according to CPJ research.



1. Tal al-Mallohi (Syria)

The Syrian journalist, currently held without charge, has spent more than ten years in total behind bars. She is detained on the orders of a security adviser to Syrian President Bashar al-Asad.

2. Solafa Magdy (Egypt)

The imprisoned freelance journalist faces rapidly worsening health conditions, medical neglect and abuse in detention.

3. Katsiaryna Andreyeva and Darya Chultsova (Belarus)

The independent journalist and the camera operator were each sentenced to two years in prison relating to coverage of anti-government protests.

4. Maria Elena Ferral Hernández (Mexico)

March 30 marks one year since two unidentified men on a motorcycle shot and killed the newspaper correspondent following prior threats.

5. Pham Doan Trang (Vietnam)

The web reporter and magazine founder, held in pre-trial detention since October, awaits trial on anti-state charges after facing years of threats.

6. Frenchie Mae Cumpio (Philippines)

The web journalist and radio anchor, who covers alleged police and military abuses, has been detained one year and could face a prison sentence of 6-12 years.

7. Anastasia Mejía (Guatemala)

The indigenous journalist was arrested for broadcasting — and accused of participating in — a protest against a local official. Her home was raided on the same day, and she was held in pre-trial detention for over a month.

8. Ayşegül Doğan (Turkey)

The Turkish journalist is currently free, pending appeal, but faces more than six years of jail time for bogus terrorism charges.

9. Neha Dixit (India)

The freelance reporter recently endured an attempted break-in, stalking and months of threatening phone calls that included death threats and references to her journalism, as well as an ongoing defamation case.

10. Haze Fan (China)

The Bloomberg News Beijing staff member was detained on suspicion of endangering national security.