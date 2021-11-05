 Journalist Mohamed Amin in Khartoum | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 30.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Journalist Mohamed Amin in Khartoum

Watch video 03:15

More in the Media Center

MEKELLE, ETHIOPIA - MARCH 07: Units of Ethiopian army patrol the streets of Mekelle city of the Tigray region, in northern Ethiopia on March 07, 2021 after the city was captured with an operation towards Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). Minasse Wondimu Hailu / Anadolu Agency

International calls for Ethiopian cease-fire grow 05.11.2021

Thousands missing in Nigeria after years of conflict 02.11.2021

A Pakistani soldier stands guard as stranded Afghan nationals return to Afghanistan at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on August 15, 2021, after the Taliban took control of the Afghan border town in a rapid offensive across the country. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

What's driving the conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan? 01.11.2021

Ethiopian conflict exacerbates hunger, malnutrition 22.10.2021

More from DW News

Effects of deforestation in South America 10.11.2021

Poland-Belarus border crisis: Can Putin help? 10.11.2021

The battle for new wind farms 10.11.2021

Coronavirus cases in Germany surge to highest level 10.11.2021

Read also

13.10.21+++Ethiopian army special force & Militias in Afar region, zone 4 Iwa distict (c) Seyoum Getu / DW

What are the chances for peace in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict? 06.11.2021

As the war in Ethiopia comes to a head, opponents of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed are forging an alliance for a "safe transition." A national dialogue to provide a way out of the crisis appears to be a distant prospect.

3.11.2021, Addis Abeba*** People hold Ethiopian flags during a memorial service for the victims of the Tigray conflict organized by the city administration, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 3, 2021. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP)

Tigray conflict: EU calls for immediate Ethiopian cease-fire 04.11.2021

African and Western nations have called for an urgent halt to fighting in Ethiopia as the conflict in Tigray marks one year. The US has sent a special envoy to the capital to push for cease-fire talks.

FILE - Abeba Gebru, 37, from the village of Getskimilesley, holds the hands of her malnourished daughter, Tigsti Mahderekal, 20 days old, in the treatment tent of a medical clinic in the town of Abi Adi, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on May 11, 2021. A year after war began there, the findings of the only human rights investigation allowed in Ethiopia's blockaded Tigray region will be released Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict marked by 'extreme brutality,' possible 'war crimes' 03.11.2021

The UN-led report on human rights violations in Ethiopia's Tigray holds all parties — government troops and Tigrayan forces — responsible for committing gross abuses. It even warned of possible "crimes against humanity."

Women wait in a line to receive cash at a money distribution organized by the World Food Program (WFP) in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Afghanistan's economy is fast approaching the brink and is faced with harrowing predictions of growing poverty and hunger. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)

UN: Millions more people on the 'edge of famine' 08.11.2021

COVID and conflicts have pushed the number of people facing food insecurity to 45 million, with Afghanistan fast becoming the "world's largest humanitarian crisis."