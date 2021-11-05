Journalist Mohamed Amin in Khartoum

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
As the war in Ethiopia comes to a head, opponents of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed are forging an alliance for a "safe transition." A national dialogue to provide a way out of the crisis appears to be a distant prospect.
African and Western nations have called for an urgent halt to fighting in Ethiopia as the conflict in Tigray marks one year. The US has sent a special envoy to the capital to push for cease-fire talks.
The UN-led report on human rights violations in Ethiopia's Tigray holds all parties — government troops and Tigrayan forces — responsible for committing gross abuses. It even warned of possible "crimes against humanity."
COVID and conflicts have pushed the number of people facing food insecurity to 45 million, with Afghanistan fast becoming the "world's largest humanitarian crisis."
