 Journalist Igor Kossov: Ukrainians are 'fighting for their very existence'

DW News

Journalist Igor Kossov: Ukrainians are 'fighting for their very existence'

Watch video 03:02

The United Nations Security Council meet on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Friday Feb. 25, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Russia vetoes draft UNSC resolution on Ukraine invasion 26.02.2022

The Day with Nicole Frölich: Ukraine Invasion

The Day with Nicole Frölich: Ukraine Invasion 25.02.2022

Investors around the world are hanging on every move from the Kremlin, as an invasion of Ukraine rocked global markets.

World markets plunge as Russia invades Ukraine 25.02.2022

++++. Es gibt verschiedene Angaben zur Ursache. Es könnte nicht der Raketenbeschuss sein, sondern Zerstörung infolge des Absturzes (Abschusses) eines Militärflugzeuges.++++ KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 25: An elderly woman is seen amid rubbles after a missile struck a residential building during RussiaÄôs military intervention in left bank Kyiv, Ukraine on February 25, 2022 Wolfgang Schwan / Anadolu Agency

Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya on war in Ukraine 25.02.2022

Top stories in 90 seconds 26.02.2022

KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 24: People take shelter in a metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Air raid sirens rang out in downtown Kyiv today as cities across Ukraine were hit with what Ukrainian officials said were Russian missile strikes and artillery. - Russian President announced a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a full-scale invasion was underway. VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI / Anadolu Agency

Kyiv residents seek shelter in subway stations 26.02.2022

Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility as two cars burn, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Ukraine: Heavy fighting in Kyiv outskirts as thousands flee 26.02.2022

Members of emergency services work near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukraine: Kyiv under attack as Russian troops advance 26.02.2022

