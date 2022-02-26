Journalist Igor Kossov: Ukrainians are 'fighting for their very existence'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Kyiv held out overnight against Russian attacks and bombing as fighting intensifies in other cities. DW has an overview as the Russian war on Ukraine rages on.
The Ukrainian president has posted a video to social media from outside his office in Kyiv. Meanwhile, the US and EU announced sanctions against Russian President Putin and his foreign minister. Follow DW for the latest.
As united and firm the EU, NATO and the US have been in their reactions to Russia's attack on Ukraine, their options to provide significant assistance at this stage are limited.
Sport is insignificant in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, those connected with it have been making their voices heard. On Friday evening, Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena lit up in the Ukrainian colors.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version