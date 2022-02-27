Joshua Kimmich underlines Bayern Munich leadership credentials

Just as they had been on Bayern Munich's last two trips to Frankfurt — a 2-1 and a 5-1 loss — the Eagles were proving difficult to handle. The champions had plenty of possession and some presentable chances but were missing the guile of Thomas Müller and Robert Lewandowski, mind perhaps elsewhere, couldn't quite find his touch in front of goal.

With a loss to Bochum fresh in the mind, Bayern looked vulnerable until Joshua Kimmich grabbed hold of the game in the second half. His influence told most decisively in a perceptive, perfectly-weighted through ball to substitute Leroy Sane, who made no mistake with a controlled finish. It proved enough.

Pushing on

"It's my job to go forward," Kimmich told Sport1 later on Saturday evening. "When I ask the mentality question, it's not just to my teammates. We are in the same boat, I also take myself to task. Today the mentality was right. We pushed each other."

Though Lewandowski was the official captain, as demonstrated by his Ukrainian flag armband, Kimmich has long been acknowledged as the leader of the younger generation for Bayern and Germany and, in the absence of Müller and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, stepped up again.

His coach, Julian Nagelsmann, was full of praise for the central midfielder, who he said was "very important" and "played a very good game."

Challenges ahead

Kimmich may feel he has a little making up to do, after missing six games, including a shock defeat to Augsburg, with coronavirus soon after expressing some misgivings (later retracted) about vaccination.

He took a little time to get back to full fitness after that. But his display in this game, which he described as a "battling victory", saw his sense of command return, and not just on the pitch. Kimmich was quick to make sure complacency does not take root, ahead of a crucial stage of the season in Europe and domestically.

"We've had several moments when you had the feeling that this is it," Kimmich said. "We have to do our homework."

Bayern's next assignment is hosting a dangerous Leverkusen side, with the second leg of the Red Bull Salzburg tie sanwiched between that and a trip to in-form Hoffenheim.