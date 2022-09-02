Josef Kompalla on Summit Series: 'I would do exactly the same thing today'

"If I had to do it all over again, I would do exactly the same thing today."

Even 50 years on from the famous eight-game series between the USSR and Canada, referee Josef "Jupp" Kompalla hasn't changed his mind on the calls that infuriated a nation.

In fact, having recently viewed the video footage of the legendary series, the German says he may have even gone a little too easy on the Canadians, whose well-documented strategy was to play a tough physical game to try to slow down the swift-skating Soviets.

In German and international ice hockey, Kompalla is regarded as a legend. According to the International Ice Hockey Federation's (IIHF) Hall of Fame, in addition to having officiated more than 2,000 top-flight games in Germany, he worked three Olympics, nine IIHF World Championships, and two World Juniors.

But beyond Europe, Kompalla is best remembered for his role in the Summit Series between the USSR national team and Canada. The eight-game "exhibition" series was played between September 2nd and 28th, 1972 – the first four games in Canada, the final four in Moscow.

At the time, the Soviets had been dominating international hockey for more than a decade. Canada, only allowed to send amateur teams to World Championships or Olympic Games, could no longer compete. The 1972 series allowed Canada to assemble a team of National Hockey League (NHL) professionals, with the assumption being they would dominate the Soviets. To the shock of an entire nation, it didn't turn out that way.

A matter of national pride

With national pride hanging by a thread, Canada had to win each of the final three games in Moscow to take the series. The way it ended is the stuff of legend.

Paul Henderson, a speedy but not spectacular left winger, scored the winning goals in all three must-win games, to win the series for Canada. His last goal, with 34 seconds left in Game 8 is still referred to in Canada as "The Goal," particularly among those old enough to remember watching it on TV.

'Super games for me'

The referee who was on the ice to signal that it was a good goal was Kompalla.

"Yes, those were super games for me," Kompalla, now 86, recalls 50 years on, referring not just to Game 8 but also to Game 6, which he also officiated.

However, it was anything but fun and games for the then 36-year-old, who had his hands full. Kompalla had to contend with the old two-man officiating system, where both officials not only had to call penalties but also offsides, two-line passes and handle faceoff duties.

"You really had to be on your toes and cover more of the ice," Kompalla recalls.

Not so polite Canadians

And Kompalla was very much on his toes – far too much so for the Canadians' liking. In the deciding eighth game, the West German hit the Canadians with three early penalties in addition to one for the Soviets.

It's difficult to overstate how reviled Kompalla is in Canada for his handling of Game 8 in particular. Most Canadian journalists, players and fans thought the West German to be either incompetent or in cahoots with the Soviets.

"It wasn't up to the standards that were needed," says Canada coach Harry Sinden in the 2022 book "1972, the series that changed hockey forever."

"We had the feeling that they (the referees) were very intimidated in Moscow, I don't know whether they were or not, but the officiating was amateurish."

Jupp Kompalla remembers clearly how Canada's J.P. Parisé threatened to assault him with his stick

The Parisé incident

One of the best remembered incidents of Game 8 came when Kompalla gave the late J.P. Parisé a two-minute penalty early in the game – the third in quick succession. Exasperated, the left winger lost it – as can clearly be seen on YouTube.

"I gave him two minutes for slashing," Kompalla recalls.

"Then he complained loudly, so I gave him another 10. Then he came at me with his stick raised. So then I gave him another 10 and a game misconduct."

As Kompalla points out, fortunately, Parisé, who passed away in 2015, pulled back at the last minute. Still, he remains disgusted by the Canadian's behavior.

"A player goes after a referee with his stick. What does that have to do with sport?"

In the decades that followed, Kompalla never did get the opportunity to speak to Parisé about the incident – nor has he ever spoken to any members of Team Canada since.

No 'Wiedersehen' for the referees

Many of the 1972 Canada and USSR players who during that series were bitter foes to say the least, have become friendly, meeting at several reunion events in both countries over the past five decades.

In German, one doesn't part by saying goodbye, but "auf Wiedersehen" (until we meet again). However, for the referees, there never has been been a "Wiedersehen" with the players involved in this historic series.

"I wasn't invited to the 25th anniversary. I still haven't received an invitation," Kompalla says. "Half of the officials aren't with us anymore. And if they were to invite me now, I would thank them (and turn them down). That chapter is closed for me."

Despite that disappointment, Kompalla is clearly proud of having been part of arguably the greatest series in hockey history.

"For me personally it (officiating in that series) was the highest thing a referee could ever achieve. There will never be a series like that again."