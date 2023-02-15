  1. Skip to content
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi meets with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus
Syria's Assad could use the recent earthquakes as an attempt to rehabilitate his image, particularly among Arab neighborsImage: Syrian Presidency via REUTERS
CatastropheSyria

Jordan's top diplomat visits Syria after earthquakes

28 minutes ago

It was the first visit by a Jordanian official to Syria since civil war broke out in 2011. Syrian officials welcomed the visit and emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NXBu

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi visited Syria on Wednesday after deadly earthquakes left thousands dead in northern parts of the country. 

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said the visit intends to bring a message of solidarity to Syria, as quake relief efforts continue. Jordan has sent trucks and planes loaded with aid to Syria to help victims. 

Syrian government welcomes Safadi's visit 

Safadi met with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus. It's the first visit by a high-ranking Jordanian minister to Syria since civil war broke out between the government and opposition in 2011. 

Assad welcomed the visit as a "positive" sign, highlighting the importance of bilateral communications between the two countries.

"The Syrian people welcome and respond to any positive stance towards them, especially from the Arab brothers," read a statement from Assad's office.

Safadi also held talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad during the Damascus trip.

Mekdad told Jordanian media that the visit is highly appreciated and he praised the Jordanian government for its "generous aid" to Syria after the quakes.

Jordanian King Abdullah II called Assad last week to express his condolences to quake victims. 

More quake aid getting to Syria after UN deal

Jordan reiterates support for political solution to Syrian conflict 

After the talks with Mekdad, Safadi reiterated Jordan's support for a political solution to the Syrian civil war. 

"We discussed our bilateral relations and efforts to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis that ends this catastrophe," Safadi said of his dialogue with Syrian officials. "A solution that preserves Syria's unity and sovereignty."

Safadi's trip comes after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nayan held talks with Assad in Damascus on Sunday. The UAE pledged $50 million (€46.8 million) in additional aid to Syria on Wednesday to assist quake victims.  

Syria's relations with other Arab countries have often been icy since the civil war began.

Jordan, for example, called on Assad to step down in 2011 to stop the bloodshed in Syria. Jordan never fully cut off diplomatic ties with Syria over the past decade, although it kept communication with the Assad government to a minimum.

Arab leaders, such as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, have held their first official talks with Assad in recent days to show support for earthquake relief efforts.      

wd/rs (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)    

