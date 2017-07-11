 Jordan′s King Abdullah II to get surgery in Germany | News | DW | 09.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Jordan's King Abdullah II to get surgery in Germany

The Jordanian monarch will receive surgery at a specialist hospital in Frankfurt after suffering a "herniated disc," the palace said. The king's pain increased in recent days, requiring "urgent" surgery.

King Abdullah II of Jordan speaks during a press conference in Berlin

The Jordanian king is expected to remain in Germany for a week after his spinal operation

King Abdullah II will fly to Germany for an operation on his spine, Jordanian officials said on Saturday.

The 60-year-old monarch has reportedly been suffering from pains in his spine that now require "urgent" intervention.

Why is the king getting surgery?

Abdullah II is suffering from a "thoracic herniated disc," according to a statement from Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court.

He is expected to arrive in Germany on Sunday, and undergo surgery at a "specialized hospital" in the city of Frankfurt.

According to officials, the pain in his spine originated due to his "years of parachuting while serving in the Special Forces."

The pain recently increase, however, calling for immediate surgery, the royal court added.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) shakes hands with King Abdullah II of Jordan in Berlin

King Abdullah II met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a recent visit to Berlin in March

Following the procedure, Abdullah II will remain in Germany for a week to rest before returning to Jordan.

The German government did not immediately comment on the announcement.

Who is King Abdullah II?

Abdullah II took the throne in Jordan in 1999 following the death of his father, Hussein.

Last year, the king accused his half brother, former Prince Hamzah, of sedition and placed him under house arrest. 

The incident drew international attention, with Hamzah saying he was being punished for speaking out against corruption.  

Last week, Hamzah relinquished his royal title in protest over how the country is run.

Jordan is a major ally of Western nations in the Middle East.

rs/aw (dpa, Reuters)

Advertisement