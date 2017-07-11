Jordan's King Abdullah II flies to Germany for surgery

King Abdullah II will fly to Germany for an operation on his spine, Jordanian officials said on Sunday.

The 60-year-old monarch has reportedly been suffering from pains in his spine that now require "urgent" intervention.

Why is the king getting surgery?

Abdullah II is suffering from a "thoracic herniated disc," according to a statement from Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court.

He is expected to arrive in Germany on Sunday, and undergo surgery at a "specialized hospital" in the city of Frankfurt.

According to officials, the pain in his spine originated due to his "years of parachuting while serving in the Special Forces."

The pain recently increase, however, calling for immediate surgery, the royal court added.

King Abdullah II met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a recent visit to Berlin in March

Following the procedure, Abdullah II will remain in Germany for a week to rest before returning to Jordan.

The German government did not immediately comment on the announcement.

Who is King Abdullah II?

Abdullah II took the throne in Jordan in 1999 following the death of his father, Hussein.

Last year, the king accused his half brother, former Prince Hamzah, of sedition and placed him under house arrest.

The incident drew international attention, with Hamzah saying he was being punished for speaking out against corruption.

Last week, Hamzah relinquished his royal title in protest over how the country is run.

Jordan is a major ally of western nations in the Middle East.

