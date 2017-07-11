Jordan's King Abdullah II agrees to mediation with Prince Hamzah

Jordan's royal palace announced on Monday that King Abdullah II would ask a family member to act as a go-between with his younger half brother, Prince Hamzah, who has been accused of a "wicked" conspiracy against the monarch.

Abdullah has "decided to handle the question of Prince Hamzah within the framework of the Hashemite (ruling) family and entrusted it to (his uncle) Prince Hassan," it said in a statement.

Prince Hamzah has insisted that he will not obey orders restricting his movement while under house arrest.

Hamzah, 41, said he had been threatened by the Jordanian security services but does not plan to adhere to "unacceptable" orders that he remain confined at home, cut off from public communication, according to a new voice recording released on Monday.

The government has accused Hamzah of being involved in a plot to "destabilize the kingdom's security," and placed him under arrest in his Amman palace, while detaining more than a dozen other officials.

Hamzah defiant

Hamzah hit back, saying: "I don't want to make moves and escalate now, but of course I'm not going to obey when they say you can't go out, you can't tweet, you can't communicate with people, you're only allowed to see your family."

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Sunday that the prince had recorded conversations and given them to foreign sources as he sought support elsewhere.

Safadi did not provide specifics on the alleged plot or say which countries were purported to have been involved.

But he said 14 to 16 associates of Hamzah had been arrested, in addition to Bassem Awadallah, a former Cabinet minister and one-time head of the royal court, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family.

Watch video 02:44 DW reporter Aya Ibrahim on the situation in Jordan, where the king's half-brother claims to be under house arrest.

US backs Abdullah

The US and Arab governments have been quick to side with King Abdullah II, reflecting the country's strategic importance.

Domestically, Prince Hamzah's unprecedented criticism of the ruling class — without naming the king — could lend support to growing complaints about poor governance and human rights abuses in Jordan.

'Wicked slander'

Abdullah and Hamzah are both sons of the late King Hussein, who remains a beloved figure more than two decades after his death. Upon ascending to the throne in 1999, Abdullah named Hamzah as crown prince, only to revoke the title five years later.

While the pair are said to have generally good relations, Hamzah has at times spoken out against government policies, and more recently had forged ties with powerful tribal leaders in a move seen as a threat to the king.

King Hussein's widow, Queen Noor, has posted a defense of her son, Hamzah, on Twitter saying: "Praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander."

jsi/mm (AFP, AP)