News

Jordan summons Israeli envoy over Jerusalem 'violations'

The move follows last week's clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces at one of the holiest sites for Muslims and Jews. A Jordanian-controlled religious authority, the Waqf, supervises holy sites in Jerusalem.

The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background as Israeli police clash with Palestinian worshipers on the Temple Mount/Noble Sanctuary compound on August 11 (Reuters/A. Awad)

Jordan summoned the Israeli ambassador in Amman, Amir Weissbrod, on Sunday following "Israeli violations" last week at the Jerusalem site known as Temple Mount to Jews and as the Noble Sanctuary to Muslims.

Police had initially barred Jews from visiting the site on August 11 in a bid to ease tensions on a day important to believers in both religions, with the Jewish fast day of Tisha B'Av coinciding with the start of the Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha.

Muslims feared Jewish visits would still be allowed, so they staged protests that sparked clashes. Following criticism from far-right Israeli politicians, police opened the site to Jews, leading to further clashes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he had decided in advance "in consultation with all the security bodies" to allow Jewish visits.

Read more: Jerusalem: Clashes at holy site leave several injured

Map of the Old City of Jerusalem with Temple Mount/Noble Sanctuary ENG

'Decisive message'

Responding to Israel's closure of the gates of al-Aqsa Mosque and denial of access to Muslim worshippers, Jordan's Foreign Ministry demanded an immediate halt to attempts to change the legal and historical status of the site.

Access to Al-Aqsa and the adjoining Dome of the Rock is controlled by Israeli security forces. 

Israeli police used force to disperse the protesters (Reuters/A. Awad)

Israeli police used force to disperse the protesters

Changing the status quo

Jordan's diplomatic protest came days after Israel's public security minister, Gilad Erdan, reportedly told a radio station that the country should work toward Jews being allowed to pray at the holy site.

Erdan said the change should come through "political agreements and not by force," reported Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

Jews are allowed to visit the site but not to pray there. The ban is condemned by some nationalists, including members of Netanyahu's right-wing coalition.

Jordan is the only Arab country apart from Egypt to have a peace agreement with Israel.

kw/tj (AFP, dpa)

  • City of Strife - Jerusalem Photo Gallery (Imago/Leemage)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Jerusalem, the city of David

    According to the Old Testament, David, king of the two partial kingdoms of Judah and Israel, won Jerusalem from the Jebusites around 1000 BC. He moved his seat of government to Jerusalem, making it the capital and religious center of his kingdom. The Bible says David's son Solomon built the first temple for Yahweh, the God of Israel. Jerusalem became the center of Judaism.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Under Persian rule

    The Neo-Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar II (3rd from the left) conquered Jerusalem in 597 and again in 586 BC, as the Bible says. He took King Jehoiakim (5th from the right) and the Jewish upper class into captivity, sent them to Babylon and destroyed the temple. After Persian king Cyrus the Great seized Babylon, he allowed the exiled Jews to return home to Jerusalem and to rebuild their temple.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Historical Picture Archive/COR)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Under Roman and Byzantine rule

    The Roman Empire ruled Jerusalem from the year 63 AD. Resistance movements rapidly formed among the population, so that in 66 AD, the First Jewish–Roman War broke out. The war ended 4 years later, with a Roman victory and another destruction of the temple in Jerusalem. The Romans and Byzantines ruled Palestine for approximately 600 years.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Selva/Leemage)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Conquest by the Arabs

    Over the course of the Islamic conquest of Greater Syria, Muslim armies also reached Palestine. By order of the Caliph Umar (in the picture), Jerusalem was besieged and captured in the year 637 AD. In the following era of Muslim rule, various, mutually hostile and religiously divided rulers presided over the city. Jerusalem was often besieged and changed hands several times.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    The Crusades

    From 1070 AD onward, the Muslim Seljuk rulers increasingly threatened the Christian world. Pope Urban II called for the First Crusade, which took Jerusalem in 1099 AD. Over a period of 200 years a total of nine crusades set out to conquer the city as it changed hands between Muslim and Christian rule. In 1244 AD the crusaders finally lost control of the city and it once again became Muslim.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Gemeinfrei)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    The Ottomans and the British

    After the conquest of Egypt and Arabia by the Ottomans, Jerusalem became the seat of an Ottoman administrative district in 1535 AD. In its first decades of Ottoman rule, the city saw a clear revival. With a British victory over Ottoman troops in 1917 AD, Palestine fell under British rule. Jerusalem went to the British without a fight.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Gemeinfrei)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    The divided city

    After World War II, the British gave up their Palestinian Mandate. The UN voted for a division of the country in order to create a home for the survivors of the Holocaust. Some Arab states then went to war against Israel and conquered part of Jerusalem. Until 1967, the city was divided into an Israeli west and a Jordanian east.

  • Soldiers during Six-day war (picture alliance/AP/KEYSTONE/Government Press Office)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    East Jerusalem goes back to Israel

    In 1967, Israel waged the Six-Day War against Egypt, Jordan and Syria. Israel took control of the Sinai, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, the Golan Heights and East Jerusalem. Israeli paratroopers gained access to the Old City and stood at the Wailing Wall for the first time since 1949. East Jerusalem is not officially annexed, but rather integrated into the administration.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Getty Images/AFP/A. Gharabli)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Muslim pilgrimage to Israel

    Israel has not denied Muslims access to its holy places. The Temple Mount is under an autonomous Muslim administration; Muslims can enter, visit the Dome of the Rock and the adjacent Al-Aqsa mosque and pray there.

  • Old City in Jerusalem (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Jensen)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Unresolved status

    Jerusalem remains to this day an obstacle to peace between Israel and Palestine. In 1980, Israel declared the whole city its "eternal and indivisible capital." After Jordan gave up its claim to the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1988, the state of Palestine was proclaimed. Palestine also declares, in theory, Jerusalem as its capital.

    Author: Ines Eisele


