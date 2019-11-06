 Jordan reclaims ′every inch′ of land leased to Israel | News | DW | 10.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Jordan reclaims 'every inch' of land leased to Israel

Jordan's King Abdullah II announced that the kingdom was imposing "full sovereignty on every inch" of two areas it had leased to Israel 25 years ago. Much of the areas are harvested by Israeli farmers.

A Jordanian flag (Getty Images)

Jordan is set to reclaim full control of  two areas, Baqura and Ghamr, following the expiration of a 25-year lease to Israel, King Abdullah II confirmed on Sunday.

Speaking in the Jordanian parliament, the monarch declared "the imposition of our full sovereignty over every inch of those lands."

Ghamr and Baqura became part of Jordan after the country gained independence from Britain in 1946. The areas were later seized by Israel but eventually incorporated into a peace treaty between the two countries in 1994. The treaty included a long-term lease that would allow Israeli farmers to cultivate the land.

Map of Baqura and Ghamr

In addition to being used for farming, Baqura has developed into a popular tourist destination for Israelis and visitors from outside the region.

"Of course it's a big loss," local tourist official Adva Algarisi told the AFP news agency. "It's close to the (Sea of Galilee), it's close to other Christian places, holy places," she said, noting the site also showed "how to live in peace with our neighbors."

Read more: The West Bank and the Jordan Valley explained

Peace treaty still in force

The Israeli government on Sunday said it "regrets" Jordan's decision not to prolong the lease. Israeli troops have already chained the gates that most farmers use to access Baqura, known as Naharayim in Hebrew, on Saturday afternoon.

Ownership rights of Israelis with property in this area are expected to be respected by Jordan, according to officials from both countries.

Both sides announced that the farmers would be allowed to work the land at Ghamr, known in Israel as Tzofar, until May 2020, enabling them to bring in this year's harvest. However, Jordan said that Israeli nationals would need to enter with a visa through official border crossings.

Jordan and Israel would also continue to honor the terms of the 1994 peace treaty.

Jordan's King Abdullah has faced pressure to pursue a tougher course on Israel, with critics viewing the lease as an Israeli "occupation." At least half of Jordan's population are believed to be Palestinian refugees or their descendants.

dj/stb (AP, dpa, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Jordan's king to scrap part of Israel peace treaty

King Abdullah said Jordan intends to reclaim territory leased to Israel under a 1994 peace deal. The 25-year lease on two pieces of agricultural land expires next year. (21.10.2018)  

Jordan pulls envoy to Israel to protest indefinite arrests

Jordan has recalled its ambassador to Israel to protest the weekslong detention of two citizens without charges. The issue has soured the tense relationship between the countries, which signed a peace deal 25 years ago. (30.10.2019)  

The West Bank and the Jordan Valley explained

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's pledge to annex the eastern portion of the West Bank known as the Jordan Valley could upend the quest for peace in the region. DW takes a look at the complex nature of the West Bank. (11.09.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Related content

Jordanien Messerstecherei

Mexican and Swiss tourists stabbed in Jordan 06.11.2019

Three Mexican citizens and one Swiss national have been injured in an attack targeting tourists at an ancient Roman site. Once considered one of the safest countries in the region, the attack is likely to dent its image.

Jordanien | SESAME Field Trip

SESAME Field Trip: Open-door policy at a synchrotron 04.11.2019

"By the time we got to the synchrotron in Jordan, the story was already told." DW's Zulfikar Abbany went on a tour of the Middle East for science journalists. This is the seventh and final part of his diary.

Arabische Liste empfiehlt Gantz als Israels Premier | Benny Gantz

Netanyahu rival Gantz tasked with forming government 23.10.2019

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has mandated Benny Gantz, of the country's Blue and White party, with the task of forming a government. If he can't, Israel could be headed for an unprecedented third election.

Advertisement