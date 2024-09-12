Jordan: Islamists win big in parliamentary elections

An Islamist party affiliated with the regional Muslim Brotherhood movement has emerged as the largest block in parliament. They tapped into people's anger over Israel's war against Hamas.

Jordan's main Islamist opposition party made significant gains and won 31 out of 138 seats in parliament, according to official results.

The election outcome is the best yet for the Islamic Action Front (IAF) — who were able to capitalize on people's anger over Israel's war against Hamas.

The IAF is the political arm of Jordan's Muslim Brotherhood.

Jordan is home to a large Palestinian population.

Although the kingdom is a strong US ally and maintains diplomatic relations with Israel, the general public is widely sympathetic to the Palestinians.

The IAF has organized some of the largest protests in the region including pro-Hamas demonstrations.

Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU and the US.

1st election under revamped law to allow more representation for parties

The parliamentary election was the first after a 2022 electoral law — which for the first time allocated 41 seats for political parties.

The revamped law is meant to moderate the tribal hold on power and bolster parties.

In Jordan, the king is the ultimate decision-maker and holds near absolute authority.

But parliament serves an important function in both introducing and passing laws and also legitimizing Jordan's political system, especially during times of regional tension.

Jordanian people have placed 'trust' in Islamists, says head of party

"The Jordanian people have given us their trust by voting for us. This new phase will increase the burden of responsibility for the party towards the nation and our citizens," Wael al-Saqqa, head of the IAF, told Reuters news agency.

This is their best result since 1989, when they won 22 out of 80 seats in parliament.

But turnout for the election was just 32%, according to official state-run media.

Some 27 women won seats — thanks to Jordan’s new electoral system that aim to increase women's participation in political life.

How has Israel-Hamas war in Gaza influenced elections?

The IAF has tried to capitalize on voter anger over the Gaza conflict.

"Jordanians will provide financial and be their lungs in the path of liberation and achieving their right to a free state," al-Saqqa told AFP news agency.

Murad Adailah, the head of the Muslim Brotherhood, told Reuters that their victory was a “popular referendum” endorsing their support for Hamas, their allies, and their desire to nullify the 1994 peace treaty with Israel.

Jordan's king urges Blinken to push for cease-fire in Gaza To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Why is the vote important?

King Abdullah II, who succeeded his father in 1999, has the power to appoint governments and dissolve parliament. The assembly can force a cabinet’s resignation through a vote of no confidence.

Abdullah expects governments formed by parliamentary majorities to help protect Jordan from conflicts on its borders and accelerate political reforms.

Public debt in Jordan has reached nearly $50 billion, and unemployment hit 21% in the first quarter of this year.

fmf/rm (AP, AFP, EFE)