 Jordan hit by deadly flash floods | News | DW | 10.11.2018

News

Jordan hit by deadly flash floods

Several people were killed in sudden flooding that hit a number of areas of Jordan, including the historic city of Petra. Heavy rains are expected to continue in the region, spelling trouble for authorities.

Car in mud near Madaba city (Reuters/M. Hamed)

At least 12 people were killed by flash floods triggered by a heavy rain in central Jordan, emergency services said on Saturday.

The media said searches for missing people were continuing after the floods struck in several areas of the country, including the popular tourist destination of Petra.

Jordanian soldiers were deployed to assist in search and rescue efforts. Nearly 4,000 people had to be evacuated from Petra on Friday, with water surging through parts of the famed ancient trading center. 

Government spokeswoman Jumana Ghneimat said four Israeli tourists had been found alive, while two others remained missing. "Our embassy in Tel Aviv contacted the Israeli foreign ministry for information on the identities of the missing Israelis," Ghneimat said.

Read more:Jordan's king to scrap part of Israel peace treaty

Civil defense members searching for missing near Madaba city

Rescuers are looking for missing persons near Madaba city

Previous disaster

The deluge came two weeks after flash floods triggered by torrential rain swept away a bus carrying children and their teachers from a private school in Amman, killing 21 people, mostly pupils.

The victims had been on a trip to hot springs near the Dead Sea. Two government ministers resigned in connection with the disaster.

Read more: Jordan's prosecutor reported to enforce media ban on flood reports

ls,tj/rc (AP, dpa)

Watch video 05:26
Now live
05:26 mins.

Putting nature back into Jordan's natural resources

