Jordan arrests former officials close to ruling monarchy

Jordanian security forces on Saturday arrested a former adviser to King Abdullah, a member of the royal family and others on "security-related" grounds, the Petra state news agency said.

The Washington Post cited a senior Middle East intelligence official as saying the arrests were made over an alleged plot against King Abdullah II.

The official said the plot was "well organized" but it was not clear how close those allegedly behind the plan were to carrying it out.

What do we know so far?

The Petra news agency cited a security source as saying that the arrests were made after close security surveillance and that a full investigation is underway.

One of those detained is US-educated Bassem Awadallah, a longtime confidant of the king who later became minister of finance.

Another top official named is Sharif Hassan Ben Zaid.

According to The Washington Post, the plot included several tribal leaders and members of the country’s security establishment.

Nearly 20 people were arrested in all.

The paper had reported that former Crown Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, King Abdullah's half-brother, was also placed under house arrest.

But Jordanian officials quickly denied the report, saying the prince had not been held and was not subject to "restrictive measures."

Middle East media reported that Jordanian officials were due to brief the media on the arrests later Saturday.

Who is Bassem Awadallah?

Awadallah was a driving force behind economic reforms before he resigned as chief of the royal court in 2008.

He has long faced stiff resistance from an old guard and an entrenched bureaucracy that flourished for years on government perks.

Jordan has long been a key Western ally and an island of stability in a turbulent region. It borders

Israel, the Palestinian territories, Syria and Iraq.

