Jordan arrests former officials close to ruling monarchy

Jordanian security forces on Saturday arrested a former adviser to King Abdullah, a member of the royal family and others on "security-related" grounds, the Petra state news agency said.

US-educated Bassem Awadallah, a longtime confidant of the king who later became minister of finance, and Sharif Hassan Ben Zaid, a member of the royal family, were detained along with other unnamed figures.

What do we know so far?

The Washington Post cited a senior Middle East intelligence official as saying the arrests were made over an alleged plot against King Abdullah II.

According to the report, the plot included several tribal leaders and members of the country’s security establishment. Nearly 20 people were arrested in all.

The paper said former Crown Prince Hamzah bin Hussein was also placed under house arrest.

But Jordanian officials later said that the prince had not been held and was not subject to "restrictive measures."

Who is Bassem Awadallah?

Awadallah was a driving force behind economic reforms before he resigned as chief of the royal court in 2008.

He has long faced stiff resistance from an old guard and an entrenched bureaucracy that flourished for years on government perks.

Jordan has long been a key Western ally and an island of stability in a turbulent region. It borders

Israel, the Palestinian territories, Syria and Iraq.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly