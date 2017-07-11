Jordan: Allies back King Abdullah II after security sweep

Neighboring countries and allies of Jordan expressed their support for King Abdullah II on Sunday after several top officials were detained over "security concerns."

Jordanian authorities arrested nearly 20 people on Saturday as former Jordanian Crown Prince Hamzah bin Hussein claimed he was under house arrest, sparking reports of a coup plot.

The United States and Gulf allies rallied behind the king, highlighting Jordan's strategic importance in the region.

Saudi Arabia was among the first to voice support to the king. The United Arab Emirates, Oman, Morocco, Lebanon, Egypt, Kuwait, Iraq, Turkey, Qatar, Iran, Yemen, Israel, Palestinian territories, Romania and Ukraine also issued statements in solidarity with Jordan's security.

What was the reaction in Jordan?

Queen Noor, the mother of former Crown Prince Hamzah, denounced on Sunday a "wicked slander" in her first response after circulated footage showed her son criticizing the government.

"Praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander. God bless and keep them safe," she said on Twitter.

Jordan's army chief said on Saturday that Hamzah was not under arrest, but had been asked to stop "some activities that could be used to shake the stability and security of Jordan."

Deputy Prime Minister Tawfiq Krishan said on Sunday that the Jordanian government never "eliminated the opposition or excluded a political movement."

His comment came during a meeting of top officials as they mark the 100th anniversary of the Jordanian state.

The official Al-Rai newspaper warned on Sunday that Jordan's "security and stability" were a "red line that must not be crossed or even approached."

Who was arrested?

Among those detained was Bassem Awadallah, a former finance and planning minister and a longtime confidant of the king. He was also an adviser to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Awadallah, a proponent of economic reforms, resigned as chief of the royal court in 2008 amid allegations of interference in sensitive political and economic issues.

Security forces also arrested the top official and member of the royal family Sharif Hassan Ben Zaid.

He was the king's envoy to Saudi Arabia, where he also had investments, according to local media reports.

What about Hamzah?

Hamzah said he was not allowed to leave his home or meet with other people, according to a video provided by his lawyer to the BBC.

"I recorded this video to make it clear that what has been said officially is not a reflection of what is actually happening on the ground," he said in a video statement.

The king stripped Hamzah of his title as crown prince in 2004 and gave it to his son

Hamzah slammed the Jordanian government over what he said was a responsibility for the country's deteriorating human rights situation.

Labib Kamhawi, a Jordanian analyst, told the Associated Press that Hamzah likely crossed a line for the royal family by indicating he might be an alternative to the long-ruling king.

"This is something the king does not accept or tolerate,'' he told the AP. "This is why we are now witnessing what has happened. This file is now more or less closed.''

What is the situation in Jordan?

Although the developments in Jordan have come as a surprise for many, DW reporter Aya Ibrahim says there were indications a closer look at the developments on the ground show what led to this point.

"The country has really suffered under the COVID-19 pandemic economically. It has also had to undergo some very serious austerity measures that are starting to be really painful for ordinary Jordanians," she told DW News.

Ibrahim noted that former Prince Hamzah's criticism of corruption and the country's ruling elite "does resonate with some of the king's critics domestically."

"He did say that he met with some of the tribal leaders, so one can then understand why the official view that this was a destabilizing move on his part," she said.

Jordan has long been a key Western ally and an island of stability in a turbulent region. It borders Israel, the Palestinian territories, Syria and Iraq.

