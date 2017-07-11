Jonathan Pollard: Convicted US spy lands in Israel

Jonathan Pollard, an American jailed in the US in 1985 for spying for Israel, landed in the Jewish state on Wednesday, Israeli media reported.

The former US Navy analyst kissed the ground upon arrival and was welcomed with a prayer and an Israeli passport by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Welcome back. How good you've come home,'' Netanyahu said, according to a statement issued by his office.

more to come...

jf/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)