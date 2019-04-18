 Joko Widodo declared winner of Indonesia′s presidential election | News | DW | 21.05.2019

News

Joko Widodo declared winner of Indonesia's presidential election

Indonesia's electoral officials rushed to declare incumbent president Joko Widodo the winner of the recent presidential poll amid fears of violence. Widodo's opponent Prabowo Subianto has claimed widespread cheating.

Wahlen in Indonesien Joko Widodo (Reuters/E. Su)

President Joko Widodo won the runoff presidential election in Indonesia with 55.5% of the vote, the nation's election commission said on Monday. The final result puts his rival Prabowo Subianto at 44.5% percent.

The official tally roughly matches the estimates published just hours after the April 17 vote. However, Widodo refused to declare victory after the polls closed and instructed his supporters to wait for the official results in the 264-million-people nation.

In turn, former general Subianto rejected the early estimates and declared himself the winner, saying that his associates put his support between 52% and 54% percent. Subianto also called his voters to stage protests and accused the government of cheating.

On Monday, the nation's electoral watchdog rejected Subianto's claims of "massive and systematic fraud," saying there was no evidence for his claims.

Watch video 02:29

Indonesia elections: It's complicated

Widodo's rival rejects results

Supporters of Subianto, who is a former son-in-law of ousted military strongman Suharto, threatened to hold a massive rally in front of the electoral commission building in Jakarta. The official tally was originally due to be published on Wednesday, but the electoral officials put out the results a day earlier in an apparent attempt to forestall any violent unrest at the rally. The government also boosted security across the country and barricaded the electoral commissions' building with razor wire.

After the results were presented, a witness for Subianto's campaign team and the leading opposition party refused to sign and validate the tally.

"We won't give up in the face of this injustice, cheating, lies, and these actions against democracy," said Azis Subekti, a witness from Subianto's campaign team.

It was not immediately clear if the opposition would mount a legal challenge to the results to the constitutional court. The current standoff closely mirrors the aftermath of the 2014 election, which also saw Subianto ran against Widodo and reject the official results. Subianto then tried to contest Widodo's victory, but the court rejected his bid.

Watch video 02:01

Indonesians want promises delivered after presidential elections are decided.

dj/aw (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

