Jokes off the menu at White House press party after Wolf uproar

The White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) on Monday announced its decision to tap Ron Chernow, an award-winning biographer of historic American figures, as its featured speaker for its annual dinner party next year.

"As we celebrate the importance of a free and independents news media to the health of the republic, I look forward to hearing Ron place this unusual moment in the context of American history," said WHCA president Olivier Knox.

The decision to pick Chernow marks the end of a longstanding tradition of hosting a comedian to lead a light-hearted roast of the sitting president. While former presidents have traditionally attended the press dinner, President Donald Trump has skipped out on the event since assuming office.

Earlier this year, comedian Michelle Wolf delivered a controversial performance at the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner that drew criticism from Republican and Democrat supporters. Wolf was criticized in particular for gags targeting White House press spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders: "I actually really like Sarah. I think she's really resourceful. I mean, she burns facts, and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye. Maybe she's born with it, maybe it's lies. It's probably lies."

Read more: Did Trump's White House publish a doctored video?

The presidential roast had become a tradition at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Three of Wolf's other hard-hitting jokes at the dinner:

"Trump is a racist though. He loves white nationalists, which is a weird term for a Nazi. Calling a Nazi a white nationalist is like calling a pedophile a kid friend, or Harvey Weinstein a ladies' man — which isn't really fair, he also likes plants."

"There's also, of course, Ivanka [Trump]. She was supposed to be an advocate for women, but it turns out she's about as helpful to women as an empty box of tampons. She's done nothing to satisfy women, so I guess, like father, like daughter."

"I think what no one in this room wants to admit is that Trump has helped all of you. He couldn't sell steaks or vodka or water or college or ties or Eric, but he has helped you. He has helped you sell your papers and your books and your TV. You helped create this monster and now you are profiting from him."

Read more: US media fight back against Trump attacks

Comedian Michelle Wolf was criticized for her hard-hitting act at the press dinner

First Amendment on the agenda

Although Chernow isn't expected to deliver a roast of the president, he is slated to speak about free speech as enshrined in the First Amendment of the US Constitution and suggested he may have a bit of a laugh in the process.

"Freedom of the press is always a timely subject and this seems like the perfect moment to go back to basics," Chernow said. "While I have never been mistaken for a stand-up comedian, I promise that my history lesson won't be dry."

Since assuming office, Trump has come under fire for berating legacy news outlets, including CNN and The New York Times, as "fake news." Earlier this year, DW awarded the White House Correspondents' Association with its Freedom of Speech Award.

Read more: Trump administration must return press pass to CNN reporter Jim Acosta

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.