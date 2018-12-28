JoinIn helps bring lonely people together on Christmas

#JoinIn began trending on Twitter in the UK on Wednesday, as people used the hashtag to connect with others who were lonely or looking for help getting through Christmas.

The campaign was launched by British comedian Sarah Millican nine years ago on Twitter, where it has since become a social media holiday tradition.

"If you're alone (and would rather not be) or feeling lonely, follow the hashtag #JoinIn and start chatting with others there," Millican wrote in a Tweet.

Twitter users are encouraged to share what shows or movies they're watching on television, what food they're eating, or pictures of their pets to strike up a conversation with others.

One Twitter user shared the details of the feast she prepared for herself — including "lobster tails" and a special Christmas pudding, prompting others to comment with their own meal plans.

A post from a nurse heading to work on Christmas Day garnered over 10,000 likes and hundreds of messages of support. "Big shout out to all my fellow mental health nurses out there working hard," she wrote.

One entry into the group discussion hailed from a North Sea beach in Germany.

Some noted the circumstances that led to them being alone on Christmas, while others shared messages of encouragement.

Many also chimed in with pictures of their pets dressed up in festive gear.

Others posted funny gifts that they'd received or given — including this inflatable dinosaur costume:

