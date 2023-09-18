  1. Skip to content
Join us as we explore Germany and win a DW travel kit!

Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg
September 18, 2023

On September 18, we're starting a 10-day trip through Germany to show you some absolute must-see sights! And we're also giving away a fabulous DW travel kit!

https://p.dw.com/p/4VKIF
A DW travel set including a travel case, picture book showcasing Germany's most scenic sights, travel adapter, luggage scale, sling pack and smartphone lenses.
With a little luck, you could win this great DW travel kitImage: Elisabeth Yorck/DW

German travel highlights

On September 18, DW journalists Anooshay Abid and Ernesto Andrés Fuenmayor embark on a 10-day tour through Germany exploring the cities and sights you can't miss on your first ever trip to the country. Be sure to follow their great German adventure on DW Travel's Instagram, Facebookand YouTubechannels, where the two will be sharing stories, posts and reels every day. Once their journey is up, you'll be able to watch a summary of the whole trip on YouTube. Curious what places they'll visit? Find DW Travel on social media so you won't miss out on any updates!   

Two young people hold a map of Germany, while standing outside the entrance of Deutsche Welle's Bonn offices
DW's Anooshay Abid and Ernesto Andrés Fuenmayor will be exploring GermanyImage: DW

Tell us where you would like to travel in Germany to join our prize draw!

Fancy winning a fantastic DW travel kit comprising a travel case, picture book showcasing Germany's most scenic sights, a nifty travel adapter, luggage scale, sling pack and funky smartphone lenses? Then simply answer the question below to participate in our prize draw, which runs from September 15 to September 27. The lucky winner will be contacted by email.

Where you would most like to travel in Germany?

 

Good luck and be sure to follow our social media channels!

Berlin's Brandenburg Gate is seen in summer
Berlin's Brandenburg Gate is one of Germany's most famous sights Image: Schoening/picture alliance

Check out our terms and conditions.

Elisabeth Yorck
Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg Author, editor, planner, social media manager
