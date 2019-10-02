 Johnson would send Brexit extension letter if no agreement, court told | News | DW | 04.10.2019

News

Johnson would send Brexit extension letter if no agreement, court told

Boris Johnson's government tells Scottish court it would send letter asking for a delay in certain circumstances. The case is seeking to judge if legislation designed to prevent a no-deal Brexit this month is binding.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/W. Szymanowicz)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson "will send a letter in the form set out" in a law passed last month designed to prevent a no-deal Brexit on October 31, his government told a Scottish court on Friday, according to one of the lawyers involved in the case.

The law, dubbed the "Benn Act" after Labour MP Hilary Benn, calls on the prime minister to send a letter to the European Council requesting an extension of at least three months to the current October 31 Brexit deadline, unless a deal is reached between the UK and EU at October's upcoming EU leaders' summit.

In the papers, which were submitted to a Scottish court, the government said that Johnson accepted that he was "obliged" to send a letter to the EU asking for a delay if no deal was reached. It also acknowledged that the government would have to agree to that extension in the event that Brussels approved one. 

Jo Maugham, one of the lawyers involved in the case, tweeted what he said was a section of the government's documents that were submitted to the court:

Anti-Brexit campaigners Maugham, Dale Vince and Joanna Cherry launched the case in Scottish courts, calling on the court to rule on the extent to which Johnson is bound by the legislation.

Government still try a work-around

Johnson has previously said that he would rather be "dead in a ditch" than ask for an extension.

Until Friday, his government ministers had repeatedly answered questions about whether he would request a Brexit extension only by saying that the government "will comply with the law," prompting speculation that Downing Street might have had a plan to circumvent or nullify the Benn Act.

The segment of the text released by Maugham made no mention of what other steps the government might take in such a scenario.

Downing Street also appeared to make clear that although the government would comply with the Benn Act to request an extension, it would try to avoid a delay by other means.

"The govt is not prevented by [the Benn Act] from doing other things that cause no delay, including other communications, private and public," the source told BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg.

More to follow…

Watch video 01:33

Prime Minister Johnson unveils "final offer" to EU

rs/msh  (Reuters, dpa, AP)

