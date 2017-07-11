Johnny Depp drops out of 'Fantastic Beasts' after libel case

Warner Bros. has announced it will recast Johnny Depp's character in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts movie, where the Hollywood star was set to reprise the role of evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald. Depp had portrayed Grindelwald in the two previous installments of the franchise.

"We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date," the studio said in a statement on Friday.

The 57-year-old actor also said he was "asked to resign" from the role.

"I have respected and agreed to this request," Depp said in a statement on Instagram.

Depp's character, Gellert Grindelwald, featured prominently in the last 'Fantastic Beasts' movie

Depp decries 'surreal judgment'

The move comes just days after the actor lost a high-profile court case involving his ex-wife Amber Heard and the UK tabloid, The Sun. Depp and Heard divorced in 2017 and have since accused each other of being abusive.

Depp sued the newspaper over a 2018 article that described him as a "wife beater." Earlier this week, however, the actor lost the libel case, with the London High Court finding that the article "substantially true."

In his statement on Friday, Depp said he would continue his efforts to prove the allegations are false.

"The surreal judgment of the court in the UK will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal,'' he said. "My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.''

Depp is also suing his ex-wife over a separate article in The Washington Post, claiming Heard implied he was violent to her.

Decadeslong career

The US actor scored his first hit with the 1984 horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street and has since starred in dozens of high-profile movies, including Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. His first appearance as Grindelwald was a brief scene in 2016 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, followed by Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018. The next movie is set to be released in 2022.

The franchise is set in the same universe as the Harry Potter movies, which are based on the books by British author J. K. Rowling.

Harry Potter and the money-making machine World's most famous wizard Boy wizard Harry Potter has been with us ever since author J.K. Rowling released the first book in her seven-part series in 1997. Soon after, in 2001, the first film adaptation starring Daniel Radcliffe (above, in the 2002 sequel) was released, with the final movie hitting cinemas a decade later. Along the way, of course, came a massive wave of merchandise…

Harry Potter and the money-making machine Magical amusements The Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park opened in Orlando, Florida in 2010. Two other parks have since opened in Osaka, Japan and Los Angeles. The parks recreate the village of Hogsmeade and Hogwarts castle, promising visitors a one-hour exploration experience on an "enchanted bench." Technically, that's true - the ride queue takes about an hour. The actual journey lasts only four minutes.

Harry Potter and the money-making machine Shopping paradise In 2014, the Diagon Alley attraction opened at the other end of the Orlando theme park, with the Hogwarts Express train ready to take visitors back and forth. Alongside the Gringotts Wizarding Bank (complete with dragon on the roof), this shopping paradise for wizards and witches offers everything imaginable. Broomsticks can be purchased for a mere $250 (225 euros); a Gryffindor scarf costs $35.

Harry Potter and the money-making machine Deceptive sweets The top seller are the Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans, produced by Jelly Belly, specialists in jelly beans with amazing flavors. A delicious treat? Not necessarily - ever since the first book it's been clear these beans can also taste pretty disgusting. Some flavors: earthworm, rotten egg, soap, grass - even vomit. But with any luck, you might find something like melon, cotton candy or cherry.

Harry Potter and the money-making machine Pilgrimage site King's Cross The London train station hides a "secret" access portal to the magical platform 9 3/4, where the Hogwarts Express waits to whisk students away to school. Those who want to make it through need to concentrate and aim their luggage cart directly into the brick wall. It's become a must-see site for Harry Potter fans - though Muggles, or non-magic folk, won't get very far.

Harry Potter and the money-making machine Bridge to Hogwarts This bridge wasn't recreated at the Universal theme park - it's real. It, too, has become a stop on the Harry Potter sightseeing tour, though somewhat off the beaten track in the Scottish Highlands. The Glenfinnan Viaduct was built in the late 19th century and is part of the West Highland Line. The train in the picture, however, is not the Hogwarts Express but The Jacobite, a tourist steam train.

Harry Potter and the money-making machine The Philosopher's Lego brick At the age of 10, Potter fanatic Midas Kempcke began expanding Rowling's magical world. Kempcke, of Hamburg, has written his own stories and screenplays and recreated Hogwarts using Lego bricks, down to the last detail. He has also produced short stop-motion video clips featuring the characters, including Harry and his nemesis Draco Malfoy, seen here. Kempcke has won multiple awards for his work.

Harry Potter and the money-making machine Staying grounded Quidditch, a full-contact sport, actually takes place in midair. Players fly about on brooms trying to throw the Quaffle through one of their opponents' three circular gates, while avoiding treacherous Bludgers. The player who manages to catch the elusive Golden Snitch wins the game. Muggles play a version of the game on the ground, as seen here in Bonn. Without magic, of course.

Harry Potter and the money-making machine Online universe The Pottermore website is the "digital heart of the magical world," home to everything fans could ever want: a space to interact, an online shop and the only place where Harry Potter books are available in e-book form (sorry, Amazon). In addition, fans also receive the occasional tidbit about the two-part play, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," which premiered in London's West End in July 2016.

Harry Potter and the money-making machine Even more Potter Ever since a new Harry Potter story was announced for the London in summer 2016, fans have been overjoyed. Though not everyone can make it to the UK for the theater performance, Rowling kept her fans in mind and released a book based on the play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," on July 31 - Harry Potter's birthday. The story takes place 19 years after the last novel. Author: Silke Wünsch / cmk



dj/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)