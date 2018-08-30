John McCain farewell service: Obama, Bush among mourners

Political leaders are bidding farewell to late US Senator John McCain in Washington. Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush were set to deliver eulogies, but current President Donald Trump wasn't invited.
Mourners gathered at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday to pay their final respects to Senator John McCain.
The Vietnam War hero died of brain cancer on August 25 at the age of 81.
At McCain's request, former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush would be among the speakers leading the ceremony. They were joined by a number of US lawmakers and Vietnam War-era officials honoring the statesman.
McCain was a decorated veteran who was held for more than five years as a prisoner of war by the North Vietnamese. The six-term senator ran twice for president, including as the Republican candidate against Obama in 2008.
Trump told to stay away
Sitting President Donald Trump, who feuded publically with McCain and criticized his war record, was requested not to attend. However, his national security adviser, John Bolton, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, were present.
Other notable attendees included comedian Jay Leno, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.
Earlier in the day, McCain's casket traveled from the US Capitol, where it had lain in state overnight, to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where his wife, Cindy, laid a wreath.
He is due to be buried on Sunday with military honors at the US Naval Academy Chapel in Annapolis, Maryland.
nm/rc (AP, Reuters, dpa)
