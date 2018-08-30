 John McCain farewell service: Obama, Bush among mourners | News | DW | 01.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

John McCain farewell service: Obama, Bush among mourners

Political leaders are bidding farewell to late US Senator John McCain in Washington. Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush were set to deliver eulogies, but current President Donald Trump wasn't invited.

Senator John McCain's hearse is carried from the US Capitol

Mourners gathered at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday to pay their final respects to Senator John McCain.

The Vietnam War hero died of brain cancer on August 25 at the age of 81.

At McCain's request, former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush would be among the speakers leading the ceremony. They were joined by a number of US lawmakers and Vietnam War-era officials honoring the statesman.

McCain was a decorated veteran who was held for more than five years as a prisoner of war by the North Vietnamese. The six-term senator ran twice for president, including as the Republican candidate against Obama in 2008.

Read more'Greatest American hero of the last 50 years'

  • John McCain after returning from Vietnam (picture alliance/AP Photo/CBS)

    John McCain: The life of a 'Maverick'

    Prisoner of war in Vietnam

    John McCain followed in the footsteps of his Navy family and served in the Vietnam War. He was captured and endured 5 1/2 years as a prisoner of war. He was severely tortured and held in solitary confinement. McCain returned home in 1973 and as a result of his injuries in captivity, would never be able to move his arms above his shoulders.

  • US Senator John McCain with a bust of Ronald Reagan (picture-alliance/AP/M.-J. Terrill)

    John McCain: The life of a 'Maverick'

    Three decades in Congress

    McCain was first elected as a Republican to the House of Representatives in 1983, serving the state of Arizona. He won a Senate bid in 1987, a seat he held until his death. McCain looked up to former President Ronald Reagan, and in his long career, he led Congress on issues of foreign policy and military affairs. Owing to his own experiences, he was outspoken in his support for US Veterans.

  • Barack Obama and McCain in a televised debate in 2008 (picture-alliance/ dpa/C. Berkey)

    John McCain: The life of a 'Maverick'

    Barack Obama's presidential challenger

    McCain became the Republican nominee for president in 2008, running as the "maverick" he was known for. But after eight years of Bush, he could not overcome Barack Obama's campaign based on change. Obama said that despite their differences, they both "saw this country as a place where anything is possible – and citizenship as our patriotic obligation to ensure it forever remains that way."

  • Senators Ted Kennedy and John McCain (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Zaklin)

    John McCain: The life of a 'Maverick'

    Reaching across the aisle

    McCain was known for his willingness to work with members of the opposite party, particularly on the issue of immigration reform. In 2005, he cosponsored a bill with the late Democratic Senator Ted Kennedy that was the benchmark for future legislation. McCain pushed for a compromise that included securing US borders and providing a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

  • John McCain leaves the Senate floor after voting against the repeal of Obamacare (picture-alliance/newscom/E. Schaff)

    John McCain: The life of a 'Maverick'

    McCain in the age of Trump

    McCain's last year in office was marked by his confrontation with President Donald Trump. One his last votes in the Senate was his thumbs down to save Obamacare, a stark rejection of Trump's efforts to gut the legislation. He was critical of Trump until the end, slamming his meeting with Putin in July as "one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in recent memory."

    Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez


Trump told to stay away

Sitting President Donald Trump, who feuded publically with McCain and criticized his war record, was requested not to attend. However, his national security adviser, John Bolton, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, were present.

Other notable attendees included comedian Jay Leno, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Earlier in the day, McCain's casket traveled from the US Capitol, where it had lain in state overnight, to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where his wife, Cindy, laid a wreath.  

He is due to be buried on Sunday with military honors at the US Naval Academy Chapel in Annapolis, Maryland.

Read moreWorld leaders pay tribute to US Senator John McCain  

Watch video 02:41
Now live
02:41 mins.

Arizona honors memory of maverick Senator John McCain

nm/rc (AP, Reuters, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

In final message, John McCain says 'do not despair,' as Trump orders White House flag returned to half mast

John McCain's farewell letter to the US has been released. It comes as President Trump, bowing to pressure, ordered the US flag above the White House returned to half mast in honor of the late senator. (28.08.2018)  

World leaders pay tribute to US Senator John McCain

Tributes are flowing in for US Senator John McCain, who has died of brain cancer at the age of 81. World leaders have praised the war hero for his integrity, "moral courage" and "belief in democracy." (26.08.2018)  

US Senator John McCain dead at 81: 'Greatest American hero of the last 50 years'

John McCain, a war hero and one of the most respected US legislators in recent memory, has died. He had a clear view of America's role in the world, but his most crucial vote had nothing to do with foreign policy. (26.08.2018)  

John McCain: The life of a 'Maverick'

US Senator John McCain dedicated six decades of his life to public service, first in the military and then in politics. (26.08.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Arizona honors memory of maverick Senator John McCain  

Related content

USA US-Flagge auf Halbmast in Washington

In final message, John McCain says 'do not despair,' as Trump orders White House flag returned to half mast 27.08.2018

John McCain's farewell letter to the US has been released. It comes as President Trump, bowing to pressure, ordered the US flag above the White House returned to half mast in honor of the late senator.

USA - Senat lehnt Abschaffung von Obamacare ab

World leaders pay tribute to US Senator John McCain 26.08.2018

Tributes are flowing in for US Senator John McCain, who has died of brain cancer at the age of 81. World leaders have praised the war hero for his integrity, "moral courage" and "belief in democracy."

USA Senator John McCain gestorben

US Senator John McCain dead at 81: 'Greatest American hero of the last 50 years' 26.08.2018

John McCain, a war hero and one of the most respected US legislators in recent memory, has died. He had a clear view of America's role in the world, but his most crucial vote had nothing to do with foreign policy.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 