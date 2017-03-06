John Malkovich is an award-winning US actor, director and producer, who once even played himself in "Being John Malkovich."

Born in Illinois in 1953, John Malkovich had his debut on Broadway alongside Dustin Hoffman in Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman." His film career began with "The Killing Fields" in which he portrayed a photojournalist covering human rights abuses in Cambodia. Malkovich had his breakthrough performance in "Places in the Heart" in 1984, which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Among his other notable films are "The Glass Menagerie," "Dangerous Liaisons" and Clint Eastwood's "In the Line of Fire." A film that also received great attention was "Being John Malkovich" in which a secret tunnel leads into the acclaimed actor's mind.