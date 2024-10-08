John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton win Nobel physics award

Physicists John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton have been recognized with the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics for their work in research into enabling machine learning with artificial neural networks.

It follows yesterday's awarding of the Nobel Prize in Physiology to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun. The award for chemistry will be announced on Wednesday.

Hinton: 'Machine Learning will exceed people in intellectual abilities'

British-Canadian Nobel Laureate, computer scientist and cognitive psychologist, Geoffrey Hinton spoke to the press shortly after the winners were announced.

"I am flabbergasted, I had no idea this would happen, I am very surprised," Hinton said, when asked how he felt about being a Nobel laureate. He assures that advancements in neural networks will have a huge influence.

"This will be comparable with the industrial revolution. Machine Learning will exceed people in intellectual abilities," he added.

While he listed the numerous applications, such as in healthcare, AI assistents and increase in work productivity, he also pointed out that Machine Learning poses a threat that things could get out of control.

Hinton admitted to using Chat GPT 4 a lot. "I don't totally trust it, as sometimes it can hallucinate;" he added.

"I am in a cheap hotel in California without very good internet or phone connection," he said, as to where he was when he received the news.

