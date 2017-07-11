John Bolton, former National Security Advisor for Donald Trump, calls for the fall of the Iranian regime in DW interview

US President Donald Trump's former National Security Advisor, John Bolton, called for an end to the Iranian regime, in comments to DW on Tuesday.

"I don't think we're going to have real peace and security in the Middle East until the regime of the Ayatollahs is replaced, not just because of their threat on nuclear weapons, but because of their continued support for terrorism," Bolton told DW.

He said he blamed Trump for not following through on his policy of maximum pressure on Iran.

"I blame it on the president for not following through on the logic of that policy and bringing the regime in Tehran down."

Bolton said that the 2015 nuclear deal "is based on a flat out lie by Iran that they never had a nuclear weapons program."

Europe 'overestimates' deal

He said countries including Germany and the UK "may appreciate the danger of the regime," but "overestimate the effect" of the agreement that Iran signed.

"I think they never gave it (nuclear program) up," Bolton said, citing the Israeli intelligence raid.

"There's been no strategic indication that the Iranian leadership is prepared to do that. So this is yet another agreement by one authoritarian state to a bunch of gullible democracies that says, ‘oh, yeah, we'll give up that nuclear weapons program in exchange for tangible economic benefits," Bolton added.