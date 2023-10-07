  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentSouth Africa

Johannesburg hit by rare snowfall

Florian Neuhof
2 hours ago

People in Johannesburg, South Africa, woke to a wintry surprise on Monday: the first snowfall in over a decade. The flakes were a treat for some, but forecasters warn the cold snap could put vulnerable communities at risk.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson shake hands as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg watches on

Erdogan drops opposition to Sweden's NATO bid: Stoltenberg

Politics4 hours ago
