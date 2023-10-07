Johannesburg hit by rare snowfall

Nature and EnvironmentSouth AfricaJohannesburg hit by rare snowfallTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentSouth AfricaFlorian Neuhof2 hours ago2 hours agoPeople in Johannesburg, South Africa, woke to a wintry surprise on Monday: the first snowfall in over a decade. The flakes were a treat for some, but forecasters warn the cold snap could put vulnerable communities at risk. https://p.dw.com/p/4ThQ7Advertisement