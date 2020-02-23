Joe Biden wins the South Carolina primary

Joe Biden emerged victorious in the South Carolina primary, breathing new life into his presidential campaign. The results could help the former vice president establish himself as a viable alternative to Bernie Sanders.
Former US Vice President Joe Biden won the South Carolina Democratic primary on Saturday, partial results showerd. It was his first victory of the 2020 presidential contest.
Biden's popularity among black voters was a key factor in helping him surge ahead in a state where more than half of electorate is African American.
He prevailed over progressive rival Bernie Sanders, who was fresh off major victories in the Nevada caucus and New Hampshire primary earlier this month.
The former vice president was jubilant, as he met supporters at a victory party in the state's capital Columbia. "For all of those who have been knocked down, counted out, left behind - this is your campaign," he told the crowd.
Biden is hoping to gain momentum in the so-called Super Tuesday on March 3, when 14 states vote and about a third of the delegates are at stake.
Black voters back Biden
According to exit polling, four out of 10 voters in South Carolina said they wanted a turn back to Obama-era politics.
Biden's campaign had been laser focused on preserving and protecting the policies of the Obama administration, during which he served as vice president.
The former vice president went into the Democratic presidential primaries with a high approval rating from black voters and he was banking on holding this support in South Carolina. Biden received a late endorsement from influential black congressman James Clyburn days before the vote.
Six of 10 of South Carolina voters said Clyburn's endorsement of Biden had been a factor in their decision, according to exit polls.
Tom Steyer drops out
Following the results in South Carolina, billionaire activist Tom Steyer, who came in third in the contest, dropped out of the race.
Steyer's signature policy issue was climate change. He poured millions of dollars into his candidacy, including nearly $24 million ($21 million) on television advertising in South Carolina alone.
“Honestly, I can't see a path where I can win the presidency," Steyer said.
Five main candidates – Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar – remain in the running for the Democratic Party presidential primary and are expected to go head to head on Super Tuesday.
