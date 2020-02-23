Joe Biden wins the South Carolina primary

Former US Vice President Joe Biden won the South Carolina Democratic primary on Saturday, partial results showerd. It was his first victory of the 2020 presidential contest.

Biden's popularity among black voters was a key factor in helping him surge ahead in a state where more than half of electorate is African American.

He prevailed over progressive rival Bernie Sanders, who was fresh off major victories in the Nevada caucus and New Hampshire primary earlier this month.

The former vice president was jubilant, as he met supporters at a victory party in the state's capital Columbia. "For all of those who have been knocked down, counted out, left behind - this is your campaign," he told the crowd.

Biden is hoping to gain momentum in the so-called Super Tuesday on March 3, when 14 states vote and about a third of the delegates are at stake.

Black voters back Biden

According to exit polling, four out of 10 voters in South Carolina said they wanted a turn back to Obama-era politics.

Biden's campaign had been laser focused on preserving and protecting the policies of the Obama administration, during which he served as vice president.

The former vice president went into the Democratic presidential primaries with a high approval rating from black voters and he was banking on holding this support in South Carolina. Biden received a late endorsement from influential black congressman James Clyburn days before the vote.

Six of 10 of South Carolina voters said Clyburn's endorsement of Biden had been a factor in their decision, according to exit polls.

Tom Steyer drops out

Following the results in South Carolina, billionaire activist Tom Steyer, who came in third in the contest, dropped out of the race.

Steyer's signature policy issue was climate change. He poured millions of dollars into his candidacy, including nearly $24 million ($21 million) on television advertising in South Carolina alone.

“Honestly, I can't see a path where I can win the presidency," Steyer said.

Five main candidates – Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar – remain in the running for the Democratic Party presidential primary and are expected to go head to head on Super Tuesday.

jcg,tg/aw (AP, Reuters)

US elections: Who are the Democratic candidates? Bernie Sanders The US senator from Vermont is making his second attempt at becoming the Democratic nominee for president. The Vermont resident, raised in New York City, is a self-described democratic socialist whose liberal policies include medicare for all and free tuition to public universities.

US elections: Who are the Democratic candidates? Joe Biden Characterized as a moderate Democrat, the former vice president under Barack Obama is making his third presidential bid — after unsuccessful campaigns in 1988 and 2008. Republican President Donald Trump in December was impeached for pressuring Ukraine to investigate Biden's son, Hunter.

US elections: Who are the Democratic candidates? Elizabeth Warren The US senator from Massachusetts is making her first presidential run after declining to do so in 2016. She is a progressive Democrat who has proposed plans to introduce a wealth tax, reduce student debt in the US and to offer free tuition at public universities.

US elections: Who are the Democratic candidates? Pete Buttigieg The former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana became a top candidate for the Democratic nomination after the Iowa caucus results saw him neck-and-neck with Sanders. A moderate, Buttigieg is a self-described democratic capitalist who has advocated for working with labor unions, and has released a three-part plan to combat climate change.

US elections: Who are the Democratic candidates? Amy Klobuchar The US senator from Minnesota is a darkhorse candidate who has struggled to pull in broader support outside her home state. She is a moderate, experienced lawmaker who has called for a $100 million plan to combat drug and alcohol addiction and urged improvements on mental health care.

US elections: Who are the Democratic candidates? Michael Bloomberg The former Independent New York City mayor and billionaire business mogul is making his first run in the presidential race. He joined the bid to be the Democratic nominee after he voiced dissatisfaction with the Democratic field, with anti-establishment figures gaining steam. He has unveiled election plans that call for a wealth tax, gun control and environmental protections. Author: Davis VanOpdorp



