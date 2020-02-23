Joe Biden wins his first 2020 Democratic primary in South Carolina

Former US Vice President Joe Biden won the South Carolina Democratic primary on Saturday, exit polls showed. It is his first victory in the 2020 primaries.

Biden's popularity among black voters helped him surge ahead. More than half of South Carolina's electorate is African American. He surged ahead of rival Bernie Sanders, who has enjoyed a string of victories in the race to become presidential candidate for the US Democrats. This primary also marked the end of Sanders' winning streak. Another rival for Biden remains Michael Bloomberg, who has spent about about $60 billion in advertisements for his candidacy.

About four out of 10 voters in South Carolina said they wanted a turn back to Obama-era politics. Biden's campaign has focused on preserving and protecting the policies of the Obama administration, during which he served as vice president. Six out of 10 voters also said they would support reparations for slavery.

Biden will win at least 14 delegates from the state, network projections showed. His victory was a much needed boost for his candidacy.

The win puts Biden on a strong footing for the Super Tuesday vote, in which 14 states vote and about a third of the delegates are at stake.

