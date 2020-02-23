Joe Biden wins his first 2020 Democratic primary in South Carolina

Former US Vice President Joe Biden won the South Carolina Democratic primary on Saturday, exit polls showed. It is his first victory in the 2020 primaries.

Biden's popularity among black voters helped him surge ahead. More than half of South Carolina's electorate is African American.

He surged ahead of rival Bernie Sanders, who has enjoyed a string of victories in the race to become presidential candidate for the US Democrats. This primary also marked the end of Sanders' winning streak.

Another rival for Biden is Michael Bloomberg, who has spent about about $500 million in advertisements for his candidacy in states yet to vote.

US elections: Who are the Democratic candidates? Bernie Sanders The US senator from Vermont is making his second attempt at becoming the Democratic nominee for president. The Vermont resident, raised in New York City, is a self-described democratic socialist whose liberal policies include medicare for all and free tuition to public universities.

US elections: Who are the Democratic candidates? Joe Biden Characterized as a moderate Democrat, the former vice president under Barack Obama is making his third presidential bid — after unsuccessful campaigns in 1988 and 2008. Republican President Donald Trump in December was impeached for pressuring Ukraine to investigate Biden's son, Hunter.

US elections: Who are the Democratic candidates? Elizabeth Warren The US senator from Massachusetts is making her first presidential run after declining to do so in 2016. She is a progressive Democrat who has proposed plans to introduce a wealth tax, reduce student debt in the US and to offer free tuition at public universities.

US elections: Who are the Democratic candidates? Pete Buttigieg The former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana became a top candidate for the Democratic nomination after the Iowa caucus results saw him neck-and-neck with Sanders. A moderate, Buttigieg is a self-described democratic capitalist who has advocated for working with labor unions, and has released a three-part plan to combat climate change.

US elections: Who are the Democratic candidates? Amy Klobuchar The US senator from Minnesota is a darkhorse candidate who has struggled to pull in broader support outside her home state. She is a moderate, experienced lawmaker who has called for a $100 million plan to combat drug and alcohol addiction and urged improvements on mental health care.

US elections: Who are the Democratic candidates? Michael Bloomberg The former Independent New York City mayor and billionaire business mogul is making his first run in the presidential race. He joined the bid to be the Democratic nominee after he voiced dissatisfaction with the Democratic field, with anti-establishment figures gaining steam. He has unveiled election plans that call for a wealth tax, gun control and environmental protections. Author: Davis VanOpdorp



About four out of 10 voters in South Carolina said they wanted a turn back to Obama-era politics. Biden's campaign has focused on preserving and protecting the policies of the Obama administration, during which he served as vice president. Six out of 10 voters also said they would support reparations for slavery.

Biden will win at least 14 delegates from the state, network projections showed. His victory was a much needed boost for his candidacy.

The win puts Biden on a strong footing for the Super Tuesday vote, in which 14 states vote and about a third of the delegates are at stake.

