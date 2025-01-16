Joe Biden warns against rising 'oligarchy' in final speech

US President Joe Biden zeroed in on what he said were top threats to US democracy, including a rising 'oligarchy' and the concentration of power in the hands of a very few ultra-wealthy people.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden warned against "a dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a very few ultra-wealthy people" during his final planned remarks to the nation on Thursday.

"Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead," he said.

Biden, who spent 50 years in public service, was possibly referring to the support enjoyed by President-elect Donald Trump by the likes of some of the richest people in the world like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg and Bezos have each offered to donate $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund. Musk will be heading a new temperoary government agency in the upcoming administration.

Biden added he was "equally concerned about the potential rise of a tech-industrial complex that could pose real dangers to our country as well."

In doing so, Biden drew a parallel to President Dwight Eisenhower’s 1961 farewell speech where the 34th US president warned against the establishment of a "military-industrial complex."

Hours before the foreboding speech, Biden hailed the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, which will halt the attacks in Palestine and also secure the release of Israeli hostages.

Biden on climate change, misinformation

Speaking from the Oval office, Biden said he had managed to achieve economic growth for his country while also working to protect the environment.

"Powerful forces want to wield their unchecked influence to eliminate the steps we've taken to tackle the climate crisis," he said.

Biden said that the US population was "buried under an avalanche of misinformation and disinformation, enabling the abuse of power," adding that the freedom of the press was in danger.

"The free press is crumbling. Pillars are disappearing. Social media is giving up on fact checking," Biden said.

Trump's incoming communications director and press secretary falsely claimed on social media that Biden's speech was prerecorded.

Biden on Trump's charges

He hands over power to Trump at noon (1700 GMT) on Monday.

Biden also said he wants an amendment to the US constitution "to make clear that no president is immune from crimes that he or she commits while in office."

He was referring to charges being dismissed against Trump after his win in November, because sitting presidents cannot be prosecuted.

He also warned against the dangers of artificial intelligence, which he called "the most consequential technology of our time, perhaps of all time."

Biden's final public appearance as president will be on Sunday in South Carolina, where he is visiting the International African American Museum in Charleston.

