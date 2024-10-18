Joe Biden visits Germany with US elections looming

Skip next section US diplomat: 'This is such a critical moment in terms of the war in Ukraine'

US diplomat Michael Carpenter, senior director for Europe at the National Security Council in the Biden administration, told DW that the trip to Germany had been important for the US president to make — even if shorter than had been anticipated.

"This is an important moment for President Biden to meet with President Steinmeier and Chancellor Scholz and thank Germany for all the contributions it has made alongside the United States — for Ukraine, and for European security."

"This is such a critical moment in terms of the war in Ukraine and, in terms of the European security order, it's very important for President Biden to be able to thank Germany, but also talk about the way forward."

Carpenter also credited the personal relationship between the two leaders as a factor in Biden's determination to make the trip.

"President Biden and Chancellor Scholz do have a very close, personal, warm relationship. I think President Biden credits the chancellor with a lot of the accomplishments that he has achieved, including the historic exchange of prisoners with Russia. He's deeply appreciative of their personal relationship."

Carpenter said he believed the strong ties between the US and Europe would live on after Biden's presidency.

"There are many in the United States that value the transatlantic relationship, that want to deepen and strengthen NATO, and so that tradition lives on, and will live past this administration."

"We are stronger when we're working together with our allies and partners. And that is a common policy of the president's and the vice president's."