Joe Biden visits Germany with US elections looming

October 18, 2024 Ukraine questions loom amid fears over Trump

Western backing for Ukraine is expected to be high on the agenda at talks with US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other NATO leader as part of the whirlwind trip.

The White House said Biden and Scholz would "further strengthen the close bond" between Germany and the US and "coordinate on geopolitical priorities, including Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression."

The US president and the chancellor will be joined for talks by French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The Western allies are nervously eyeing the November 5 US election for a potential return of Donald Trump. The former president has opposed the level of US support for Ukraine.

The visit takes place a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented his "victory plan" to EU leaders and NATO defense chiefs in Brussels.

More than two and a half years into the war, Kyiv is slowly but steadily losing territory in its eastern Donbas region. It is under mounting pressure to forge an exit strategy — which it says must start with ramped-up Western support.

Zelenskyy said as he met with the EU's 27 leaders on Thursday that Russia would resort to diplomacy only when it sees that it cannot achieve anything by force.