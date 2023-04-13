  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
BRICS
The Carlingford Pipe Band is preparing to play at Carlingford Castle for U.S. President Biden on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
The US president's visit to the island includes stops at his ancestors' townsImage: Patrick Semansky/AP/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

Joe Biden to meet Irish leaders, address parliament

35 minutes ago

The second day of the US President's Ireland tour takes him to Dublin. Biden will also stop at the town of his ancestors in County Mayo, where he plans to reconnect with distant relatives.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PzdQ

US President Joe Biden is due to address the Irish parliament in a speech on Thursday, as he resumes a three-day trip to the island which also saw him stop in Belfast.

The US president, who often boasts of his Irish heritage, was also due to meet the Irish president and prime minister on Thursday and was expected to attend a banquet at Dublin Castle.

The visit was mainly advertised as a commemoration of the 25th anniversary of Northern Ireland's Good Friday agreement, which ended some 30 years of violence often referred to as the "Troubles."

What are Biden's plans in Ireland?

Biden's meeting with Irish President Michael D. Higgins closely follows up on another for the pair last month, when the latter was in Washington for St. Patrick's Day.

He is also meeting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who will host a banquet in the US president's honor at Dublin Castle, which was once the seat of English and British rule in Ireland.

On Friday, before he flies home, the president plans to make a final family stop. He's due to give a public address at the northwestern town of Ballina in County Mayo.

There, he's due to meet relatives who stayed in the area long after his paternal great-great-great-grandfather left in the 1800s.

Joe Blewitt, a third cousin of the president who works as a plumber, is scheduled for a meeting.

"It's emotional, it's a very proud day for our family and for Ireland," Blewitt, 43, told the French AFP news agency. "Ballina's very special to him."

People smile as they line the streets holding US flags while they wait for President Joe Biden to arrive for events in Dundalk, Ireland, Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Residents of the town of Dundalk greeted the president Image: Christophe Ena/AP Photo/picture alliance

The US president already stopped at another hometown on his way to Dublin. On Wednesday, Biden complimented the residents of Dundalk, from where his maternal great-great-grandfather hailed, on the beauty of their town.

"I don't know why the hell my ancestors left here," he was quoted as saying. He did acknowledge that they must have left to escape the Great Famine of the mid-19th century.

A warmer trip ahead

Biden's Dublin stop follows what has been reported to be a frosty trip to Northern Ireland, where Unionists have accused the US president of "harboring anti-British" sentiments. 

The US was a key mediator of the Good Friday agreement, which brought peace to Northern Ireland after a decades-long conflict. The period of violence pitted the largely Protestant unionists who preferred to stay part of the UK against largely Catholic republicans, who wanted to be united with the Republic of Ireland in the south.

Biden promotes peace in Northern Ireland

Biden is only the second Catholic president of the US, after John F Kennedy, who also had Irish heritage and was the first US president to visit Ireland.

The shadow of the Troubles has returned to Northern Ireland since Brexit made alterations to the conditions upon which the 1998 deal was based.

rmt/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Russian military billboard in St Petersburg

Ukraine updates: UK says war reality sinking in for Russians

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protest in Bahir Dar against plans by the federal government to dismantle ASF forces

Calm returns to Ethiopia's Amhara after days of protests

Calm returns to Ethiopia's Amhara after days of protests

Conflicts20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A Balinese official confronts two tourists

Bali cracks down on disrespectful tourists

Bali cracks down on disrespectful tourists

Society2 hours ago01:27 min
More from Asia

Germany

A forklift carrying a Chinese container in the Duisburg port in Germany

Germany-China: Struggling to shake off Beijing dependencies

Germany-China: Struggling to shake off Beijing dependencies

Business4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

An image of Jupiter captured by the James Webb Teleskop

Jupiter and the Juice launch: What you need to know

Jupiter and the Juice launch: What you need to know

Science20 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Fighters affiliated with Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) on an armed pickup truck

Despite hope, Yemen peace talks are oversold, experts say

Despite hope, Yemen peace talks are oversold, experts say

Politics7 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

Austin: US takes intelligence leak 'very seriously'

Austin: US takes intelligence leak 'very seriously'

Conflicts15 hours ago01:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the San Ysidro Point of Entry to Tijuana

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

BusinessApril 11, 202302:30 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage