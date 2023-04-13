Joe Biden to meet Irish leaders, address parliament

Biden's meeting with Irish President Michael D. Higgins closely follows up on another for the pair last month, when the latter was in Washington for St. Patrick's Day.
He is also meeting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who will host a banquet in the US president's honor at Dublin Castle, which was once the seat of English and British rule in Ireland.
On Friday, before he flies home, the president plans to make a final family stop. He's due to give a public address at the northwestern town of Ballina in County Mayo.
There, he's due to meet relatives who stayed in the area long after his paternal great-great-great-grandfather left in the 1800s.
Joe Blewitt, a third cousin of the president who works as a plumber, is scheduled for a meeting.
"It's emotional, it's a very proud day for our family and for Ireland," Blewitt, 43, told the French AFP news agency. "Ballina's very special to him."
The US president already stopped at another hometown on his way to Dublin. On Wednesday, Biden complimented the residents of Dundalk, from where his maternal great-great-grandfather hailed, on the beauty of their town.
"I don't know why the hell my ancestors left here," he was quoted as saying. He did acknowledge that they must have left to escape the Great Famine of the mid-19th century.
A warmer trip ahead
Biden's Dublin stop follows what has been reported to be a frosty trip to Northern Ireland, where Unionists have accused the US president of "harboring anti-British" sentiments.
The US was a key mediator of the Good Friday agreement, which brought peace to Northern Ireland after a decades-long conflict. The period of violence pitted the largely Protestant unionists who preferred to stay part of the UK against largely Catholic republicans, who wanted to be united with the Republic of Ireland in the south.
Biden promotes peace in Northern Ireland
Biden is only the second Catholic president of the US, after John F Kennedy, who also had Irish heritage and was the first US president to visit Ireland.