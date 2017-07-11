Joe Biden sworn in as 46th president of the United States — live updates

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been sworn in as the next president and vice president of the United States

Outgoing President Donald Trump left the White House in the morning rather than attend any of the day's events

The National Mall, facing the US Capitol has been decorated with some 200,000 flags to represent the absent crowds

Biden is expected to sign several executive orders addressing the pandemic, the US economy, climate change and racial injustice by the end of the day

18:00 Chinese state media outlet CCTV is reporting that China has imposed sanctions on 28 US nationals, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

They and their families are reportedly barred from entering China, Hong Kong and Macau. Their associated companies and institutions are also reportedly restricted from doing business with Chinese entities

The list includes appointees from the Trump administration including Peter Navarro, Robert C. O'Brien and Matthew Pottinger, according to CCTV.

17:55 Joe Biden has taken over the official @POTUS Twitter account, telling users he is heading to the Oval Office in the White House to start work.



"There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families."

Kamala Harris has likewise taken over the vice presidential Twitter handle, posting a short message: "Ready to serve."

All Trump's tweets under that handle have been archived under @POTUS45, but his infamous @realDonaldTrump remains suspended and inaccessible.

17:50 Standing on the steps of the US Capitol, Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff officially said goodbye to Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence.

The former and current vice presidents shared a laugh before the Pences got into a car and drove away.

17:45 The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that it hopes Biden's administration will more constructive and work with Russia on principles of equality and mutual interests.

In a statement, it denounced the Trump administration for wrecking multiple treaties in a pursuit of dominance. It called for a five-year extension of the START Treaty, a bilateral agreement on the reduction and limitation of weapons.

17:30 The inauguration ceremony has concluded. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and their spouses will now go meet members of the military.

Later, they will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery along with former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. They will also be joined by former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Due to the pandemic and security concerns, many of the Inauguration Day traditions will not be taking place as usual this year.

Biden and Harris will still travel to the White House with a military escort. A televised "Parade Across America" will take the place of the traditional in-person inaugural parade, followed by another televised event in the evening (local time) called "Celebrating America."

17:25 Leaders of the world are offering their congratulations to the freshly sworn-in president and vice president.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent his well wishes to the Biden-Harris administration, saying they will work to fight climate change and curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Biden to strengthen the Israel-US alliance.

Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin says as an Irish-American, Biden is a"true friend of Ireland."

17:15 Biden concludes his first address as president, in a speech dominated by a message of unity and cooperation for a divided nation.

"May God bless America and may God protect our troops. Thank you America."

17:13 In a nod to the rest of the world and Washington's allies, Biden vows to return the US to the world stage.

"America has been tested and we've come out stronger for it. We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again. Not to meet yesterday's challenges but today's and tomorrow's challenges. And we will lead not merely by the example of our power but by the power of our example."

"We will be a strong and trusted partner for peace, progress and prosperity."

17:10 In his "first act as president," Biden asks those watching the inauguration to hold a moment of silence in remembrance of those who have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the work ahead of us, we're going to need each other," he said. "Let's set aside politics and face this pandemic as one nation."

17:05 Biden continues to call for civility and for people to come together.

"We must end this uncivil war, that pits red against blue, or rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this, if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts. If we show a little bit of tolerance and humility, and if we are … willing to stand in their shoes."

17:00 Biden notes the tense political climate in the US, addressing both his supporters and the ones who did not vote for him.

"My whole soul is in this. Bringing America together, uniting our people uniting our nation. I ask every American to join me in this cause."

"Hear me clearly. Disagreement must not lead to disunion. I pledge this to you. I will be a president for all Americans. I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did."

16:55 Speaking after being sworn in, Joe Biden has appealed for national unity.

"My fellow Americans, this is America’s day. This is democracy’s day. A day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve."

"On this hallowed ground, where just a few days ago violence sought to shake the Capitol's very foundation, we come together as one nation, under God, indivisible, to carry out the peaceful transfer of power as we have for centuries."

16:50 Joe Biden has taken the oath of office, becoming the 46th president of the United States. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts swore him in.

16:42 Kamala Harris has been sworn in as vice president of the United States. She was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina member of the country's highest court.

16:40 Trump has arrived at his home in Mar-a-Lago, in West Palm Beach, Florida. His motorcade passed throngs of supporters waving American flags, according to a local reporter. He is the first US president in 150 years to skip the inauguration of his successor.

16:38 Holding a golden microphone and wearing a dove symbolizing peace, popstar Lady Gaga sang the US national anthem, "The Star Spangled Banner."

16:35 Republican Senator Roy Blunt, who took five weeks to acknowledge that Biden won the election, spoke at length on American democracy.

"Once again we renew our commitment to our determined democracy, forging a more perfect union."

16:30 Shortly after Donald Trump left Washington, DW's Ines Pohl reports that a small group of people progressed towards the White House, celebrating Joe Biden's inauguration. Unlike in years past, the ceremony is closed to the public out of safety and coronavirus pandemic concerns.

16:28 Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar delivered the opening address, recalling the attack on the US Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters.

"This is the day our democracy picks itself up, brushes off the dust, and does what America always does: goes forward as a nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all," she said.

16:19 President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden have also been formally introduced, with the ceremony to swear him into office officially kicking off.

16:11 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has arrived on the platform of the US Capitol where she will shortly be sworn in as the first woman to hold the post. She will also be the first Black person and first person of South Asian descent to be vice president.

16:05 Eugene Goodman, the Capitol Police Officer who was celebrated for leading rioters away from the Senate chambers on January 6, will take part in escorting Kamala Harris at the inauguration. CBS News reports that Goodman has been promoted to Acting Deputy Sergeant of Arms.

16:00 Prominent guests including former US presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have arrived on Capitol Hill for the inauguration.

Although Donald Trump is absent from the ceremony, outgoing Vice President Mike Pence will attend, after skipping Trump's departure ceremony.

The participation of former presidents is part of a traditional show of unity and celebration of a new president.

15:45 Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg took one last jab at outgoing President Donald Trump.

"He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!" the 18-year-old activist posted on Twitter along with a picture of Trump leaving the White House.

The quote is almost an exact copy of what Trump wrote on Twitter in 2019 after Thunberg delivered an emotional speech at the United Nations.

15:28 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, along with their spouses, have now arrived at the US Capitol ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

15:15 Annalena Baerbock, co-leader of Germany's Green Party, tells DW that Joe Biden's presidency represents a chance to open a new chapter in transatlantic relations.

Europe should step up and engage more with issues of foreign and security policy rather than only wait for input from the US.

"The Obama administration called in the past for Europe to engage more, and I think it really has to face this challenge," she told DW.

Baerbock said Biden's signaling already ahead of taking office show he is committed to the key issue of fighting climate change.

"This is now the chance also for Europe, together with the United States of America, that we have a new coalition for climate neutral[ity] in the world," she said.

Shortly after being sworn in, Biden is expected to sign an executive order to have the US re-join the Paris Climate Accord.

13:30 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, along with their spouses Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff, attended a mass at Saint Matthew's Cathedral in Washington, DC, in the first event of the inauguration festivities.

They were accompanied by Democratic and Republican leaders of Congress at Biden's encouragement, in a symbol of unity ahead of his swearing in.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, as well as Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and House leader Kevin McCarthy, were all in attendance.



Joe Biden and Jill Biden at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies

13:18 Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged President-elect Biden to grant legal status to Mexicans who are currently working in the US.

"We have been proposing that our compatriots who have been working for years should be regularized, contributing to the development of that great nation," Lopez Obrador told reporters at his regular news conference.

He also wished in the incoming US leader a peaceful inauguration.

12:45 Donald Trump addressed supporters at Joint Base Andrews. "We've accomplished so much together," the outgoing president said. "I will always fight for you."

Trump spent much of his goodbye address praising some of his administration's policies, including founding a new branch of the military called Space Force, appointing conservative judges to the Supreme Court and courts across the country, as well as his pandemic response.

The president claimed to have presided over great economic performance during his term, which in his view was only marred by the pandemic, calling it "the China virus." He also gave his administration credit for the COVID-19 vaccine and its historically fast roll out.

Trump did not mention Joe Biden by name and abstained from discussing the election, but he wished the incoming administration well.

"I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they'll have great success, they have the foundation to do something really spectacular," he added.

"Have a good life, we will see you soon," Trump said, in his last words as president.

Donald Trump said goodbye to supporters at Joint Base Andrews and touted his record

12:22 President Donald Trump left the White House for the final time and headed to Joint Base Andrews by helicopter, where he will say farewell remarks to supporters gathered there, before flying to Florida.

Trump will not attend the inauguration of Joe Biden nor meet with him, an extraordinary break with tradition. He is the first president to skip his successor's inauguration since Andrew Johnson, who did so in 1869.

"It's been a great honor, the honor of a lifetime. The greatest people in the world, the greatest home in the world," Trump told reporters gathered on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding the helicopter. "We accomplished a lot.''



Donald Trump and Melania Trump will travel to Florida to begin a new life as private citizens

11:12 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he looked forward to working with Joe Biden on their "shared priorities," ahead of the inauguration.

"As I said when I spoke with him on his election as president, I look forward to working with him, and with his new administration, strengthening the partnership between our countries and working on our shared priorities: from tackling climate change, building back better from the pandemic and strengthening our transatlantic security," Johnson said in Parliament.

11:00 Russia reacted to Joe Biden's inauguration by saying that relations between the two countries were up to his administration to determine. Moscow and Washington have been at odds since the US has accused Russia of meddling in the 2016 election in favor of Donald Trump and more recently, for a massive cyberattack on US government systems.

"Russia will live as it has lived for hundreds of years: seeking good relations with the United States," the Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. Whether Washington works towards achieving the same goal "will depend on Mr. Biden and his team," Peskov added.

In particular, the Kremlin hopes Biden will share Russia's commitment to extending the New START nuclear arms control treaty, Peskov said.

10:30 German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he felt relief on the day of Joe Biden's inauguration, calling it a "good day for democracy."

"I am greatly relieved that Joe Biden will be inaugurated as president today and move into the White House," Germany's head of state said. "I know this feeling is shared by many people in Germany."

Steinmeier added that US institutions had proven their strength in the face of "great tests" and "hostility" during Trump's term.

09:20 Shortly after he is sworn in, Joe Biden is set to sign 17 executive orders and actions to reverse many of the policies of departing President Donald Trump. His administration hopes to immediately set new paths on immigration, the environment, fighting COVID-19 and the economy.

Among the executive orders are ending Trump's controversial travel ban on majority-Muslim countries, halting the construction of the US-Mexico border wall, rejoining the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization, and revoking the approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

Biden will also set a face mask mandate on federal properties, restore protections of nature reserves removed by Trump and seek freezes on evictions and protection for millions behind on their mortgage payments due to the pandemic.

Advisors of the president said in a statement that Biden sought to "take action, not just to reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration, but also to start moving our country forward."

08:30 Global shares rose ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration, as markets were hopeful over the new US president's planned economic stimulus and the possibility for new measures to curb the pandemic in the country.

But Asian and European stock indexes only rose moderately, as concerns about the toll the pandemic is taking in Europe and the US still linger.

08:00 European Council President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed Joe Biden's inauguration, saying Europe now has a friend in Washington.

"This time-honored ceremony on the steps of the US Capitol will be a demonstration of the resilience of American democracy," Von der Leyen said.

"And the resounding proof that, once again, after four long years, Europe has a friend in the White House," she added.

07:27 Residents in the tiny Indian village of Thulasendrapuram, near the southern coastal city of Chennai, cheered for Kamala Harris' inauguration as US vice-president. Harris' grandfather was from the village and moved to Chennai decades ago.

Special prayers for her success were held at the town temple during which the idol of Hindu deity Ayyanar, a form of Lord Shiva, was washed with milk and decked with flowers by the priest.

Harris' late mother was born in India and emigrated to the US to study at the University of California, where she married a Jamaican man, and they named their daughter Kamala, a Sanskrit word for "lotus flower.''

A banner featuring US VP-elect Kamala Harris displayed in Thulasendrapuram, India

06:45 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani welcomed Biden's inauguration by urging his administration to return to the 2015 nuclear deal and lift crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

"The ball is in the US court now. If Washington returns to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, we will also fully respect our commitments under the pact," Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting.

The Iranian president celebrated the departure of President Donald Trump, who had led a policy of "maximum pressure" on Iran.

Rouhani said a "tyrant's era came to an end and today is the final day of his ominous reign."

"Someone for whom all of his four years bore no fruit other than injustice and corruption and causing problems for his own people and the world," the Iranian president added.

