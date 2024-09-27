Joe Biden signs order to curb new gun technologies

The new executive order announced by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris seeks to counter the threats posed by 3D-printed and converted guns in the US.

US President Joe Biden signed a new order on Thursday that seeks to restrict new gun technologies that make it easier to obtain guns and improve schools' shooting drills.

The executive order was announced by Biden and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at a White House event.

The executive order was announced by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at a White House event. As per the order, the president's staff will assess how active shooter drills may cause trauma to students and educators.

Harris said the American people have a right to "live, work, worship and learn without fear of violence — including gun violence."

"We're experiencing an epidemic of gun violence," Harris said, noting that more children were now killed by guns than any other cause, including car accidents or cancer.



