Joe Biden signs $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law

US President Joe Biden has signed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law in a ceremony at the White House.
It is the biggest infrastructure investment in the US in over half a century. It also marked a pivot in Washington as the bill was a rare bipartisan achievement.
"We've heard countless speeches," Biden said speaking on the South Lawn, "but today we're finally getting this done."
Biden's infrastructure bill will provide funding to repair bridges and roads as well as replace lead water pipes, build an electric vehicle charging network and expand high speed internet access.
It represents the most significant infrastructure investment in the United States since the federal network of highways under the Eisenhower administration in the 1950s, according to the Biden administration.
However, the final version of Biden's infrastructure plan was a paired down version of a larger vision.
