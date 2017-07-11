Joe Biden selects Kamala Harris as presidential running mate: reports

Joe Biden named California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday. She is the first black woman to compete on a major party's presidential ticket.

"I have the great honor to announce that I've picked Kamala Harris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate."

Harris was close with Biden's late son, Beau, who served as Delaware attorney general while she held the same post in California.

Biden's social media post continued: "Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign."

